by admin
Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 21st, according to foreign media reports, the release clip of Disney’s fantasy romantic comedy “Enchanted 2”, featuring polite and embarrassing greetings between old acquaintances, has been launched on Disney+.

Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden return to star, with Adam Shankman directing and Alan Menken also continuing to write songs. Maya Rudolph (“SNL”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“The League”), Gemma Mays (“Glee”), Gabby Baldacchino (“Ask Jane”)New Join in the show.

The first film released in 2007 tells the story of Princess Giselle who was exiled to modern New York by the evil queen on the eve of her wedding with Prince Edward, where she met lawyer Robert and fell in love. The sequel follows Giselle and Robert, married 15 years, disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the quiet suburb of Monroeville in search of a more fairytale life.

And unfortunately, it’s not the quick fix she was hoping for, with the suburbs having a whole new set of rules and local head queen Malvina Monroe making Giselle more uncomfortable than ever.

Frustrated that a happy life isn’t easy to find, Giselle seeks help from the magic of the kingdom of Andalasia, only to accidentally turn the entire town into a real-life fairytale and put her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now Giselle is in a race against time to remove the spell and determine what a happy life really means to her and her family.

