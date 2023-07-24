Magical Journey Under the Sea: “Finding Nemo 2” Delights Children with Music and Adventure

The highly anticipated fairy tale musical “Finding Nemo 2” has enchanted children with its heartwarming story of family and friendship. The musical, which premiered on July 23, 2023, at the Jiaxing Grand Theater and the Binhai Cultural and Sports Center Grand Theater, captivated audiences with its mesmerizing plot, enchanting costumes, and captivating music.

The large-scale multimedia fairy tale musical “Finding Nemo 2” is produced by the renowned Shenzhen Dongfangyun Children’s Theater Troupe. The show follows the journey of a rebellious clownfish who is captured by humans in an attempt to prove his opposition to their actions. With the help of his mother and friends in the underwater world, he embarks on a heroic rescue mission. The play incorporates dazzling 3D dynamic scenes, multiple stage sets, and stunning stage lighting to bring the mysterious underwater world to life. The characters, with their unique and adorable appearances and colorful costumes, add an element of charm to the performance.

One of the highlights of the show is the inclusion of interactive elements that engage the audience. From catching and throwing ocean balls to solving puzzles, these interactive performances add an extra layer of excitement and involvement for the viewers.

The Jiaxing Grand Theater was brimming with energy and excitement as children gathered to experience the magical world of “Finding Nemo 2.” The theater extends a warm welcome to people of all ages to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of live performances. To continue the summer fun, the Jiaxing Grand Theater has lined up a series of interesting plays, including “Snow White,” “Shaun the Sheep Defends the Love Tree,” “Don’t Call Me the Number One,” “Wonderful Night at the Science and Technology Museum,” and “Small Chinese Troupe.”

With the arrival of “Finding Nemo 2” and other captivating shows, the Jiaxing Grand Theater promises a summer filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories. So step into the theater and embrace the magic of live performances this season.

Photography: Ren Mancai

