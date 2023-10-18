Maglificio Diana exports know-how to Bangladesh

Listen to the audio version of the article

For a year it has been transferring the skills and know-how accumulated in over half a century of production history to a group of workers in Bangladesh. Knowledge of yarns, weaving, tailoring, ironing. Guaranteeing a salary approximately 40% higher than the current minimum wage. Having abandoned the strategy of large volumes at a medium-low price, the Diana knitwear factory in Prato bets on quality in the Asian country, playing the card of continuous training and working conditions that align with Italian and European parameters.

«We had already been present in Bangladesh for about ten years – says Gianmarco Alessandrone, business development of the Tuscan company -. We started in Dacca, the capital, with production designed for large volumes, for which over time we realized that there was no longer any space. For this reason we focused on a product aimed at a medium-high market segment, grafting our knowledge into a group made up of around ten local collaborators.” A radical reversal of direction. Not only for Diana Studio, the company’s brand, but also for third-party production: the knitwear factory, in fact – in the heart of Prato’s fashion district – also produces for large international groups in the sector. The garments that leave the product design office in Dhaka – knitwear for men and women – are then made by a local partner. «We selected our collaborators from among the staff who had already developed experience in the field, even if the training basically started from scratch – continues Alessandrone -. Today the advantage is constituted not only by quality but also by the absence of intermediaries, who act as multipliers of the final price”.

The Diana knitwear factory is a small company – with a turnover of 10 million – which has been operating in the Prato district for 51 years and also produces children’s knitwear. Thanks to partnerships with local producers, it also has laboratories in Romania, Tunisia and Bulgaria. And it exports mainly to Europe – Spain first and foremost – and the United States. With the investment in Bangladesh – an investment that also contributes to the development of the territory – it has broken consolidated patterns of production processes. Also because with the pandemic, as Alessandrone explains, many things have changed. «Covid – he says – has reduced the consistency and number of production platforms in Europe, which are now increasingly fragmented. This is also why we thought of a new model in Bangladesh, where we export the yarns and teach how to work wool, how to create a certain type of stitch, how to develop the product.” A scheme whose first results were seen this year, with the men’s collection for the autumn-winter season. Once a month the company’s designers fly to Bangladesh with product specifications, which are then developed by local staff. «Now – adds Alessandrone – we are working on the summer collection».