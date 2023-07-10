Magma: Reviving the Lost Art Magazine of the Twentieth Century

New Art Publication “Magma” Revives the Spirit of Twentieth Century Magazines

In an effort to revive the artistic declarations of the twentieth century, the new art publication “Magma” aims to reshape the palace of free and unrestrained aesthetic expression. Sponsored exclusively by Bottega Veneta, “Magma” pays tribute to influential publications of the past, such as Georges Bataille’s Social Documents from 1992, the surrealist Minotaure from 1933, and even Andy Warhol’s Interview in 1969.

Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Magma, Paul Olivennes, expresses his vision for the publication, stating, “These magazines have incubated avant-garde art and literature, providing direct access to artistic creation. I wanted to revive this lost form with aesthetic, visual, and literal precision. Through the connection between the works of artists and writers, Magma aims to bring them back to the public vision and recreate the dialogue.”

Renowned curator Hans Ulrich Obrist praises Magma for transcending boundaries between art, countries, generations, and lives. The publication unites artists, writers, architects, filmmakers, sculptors, and photographers, all becoming part of its content.

The inaugural issue of Magma will showcase the works of 18 artists and feature over 80 artworks and texts, many of which have never been published before. The lineup includes Agnès Varda’s 1976 publication, Claude Nori’s iconic photograph of fun sunglasses, and an article by Erri de Luca with photos by Luigi Ghirri.

Magma also presents a dialogue between Lucas Arruda’s paintings and Edouard Glissant’s poems, as well as a collaboration between architect India Mahdavi and Egyptian author Alaa Al Aswany, sharing their experiences of Cairo. François Halard’s photographs of Villa Palagonia, a Sicilian Baroque palace, echo Goethe’s text about the same place in 1787. French contemporary artist Sophie Calle continues her famous “because (parce que)” series, while Boris Bergman embarks on a walk with artist Andra Ursuţa.

Additionally, Norwegian-Nigerian artist Frida Orupabo showcases her captivating collages, which include unpublished letterhead from French poet René Char.

Published annually in a hardcover book, Magma offers an opportunity to view, read, and collect art amidst the fast-paced nature of modern life. With its commitment to reviving the dialogue between artists and writers, Magma ensures the continuation of avant-garde artistic creation in the twenty-first century.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

