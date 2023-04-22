MAGMA: THE STRENGTH AND POWER OF NATURE AS INSPIRATION FOR DECOR

Nature is vast, powerful, monumental… To navigate more lightly through the stormy and winding paths of life, human beings tend to be inspired by the magnanimous force that derives from planet Earth, including all its ancestry and experience of the billions of years necessary to your training.

Magma Agave Mesh EXT 7x26cm | Photo: Taito Estudio | Producer: Deborah Apsan

Whether in the heat of the fire, in the immensity of the sea, or in the magnitude of the earth, we are directly connected to everything that contemplates our existence, after all, existing is not simply being and being, but belonging.

And it was thinking about this force, and in all its plurality, that Decortiles was inspired to launch the Magma series, part of the 2023 collection, ‘Terras’. With a massive visual impact, the pieces interpret the fusion between stone and solidified lava, an event that creates a powerful aesthetic with rich and decorative colors and textures.

Thus, taking possession of references such as natural phenomena and volcanic activity – which transforms and creates new layers over time, recreating natural landscapes and modifying the human habitat –, the brand arrived at the concept of products that have a assorted colors.

Magma Terracotta EXT 60x120cm | Photo: Taito Estudio | Producer: Deborah Apsan

Four colors make up the series: Camel, Terracotta, Slate and Agave. The first is inspired by Slate, a rock abundant in Brazil, which with its black tone contaminated by green creates a unique and characteristic tone, being an alternative to the more traditional pure black.

Due to its more natural and less synthetic appearance, it creates beautiful compositions with other intense and deep colors, as well as earthy and green ones, since it has a warmer background than the original blacks of the color systems.

Starlight

Magma Camel EXT 7x26cm | Photo: Taito Estudio | Producer: Deborah Apsan

Technological innovations add even more value to the series. The delicate and sophisticated shine of the natural stone – called Starlight – was incorporated into the surface and brings a sensorial layer to the Magma coverings that makes them even more special.

With the introduction of mineral elements with a metallic shine to ceramic raw materials, new effects and textures are revealed, and when exposed to light, the surface of the pieces reveals all the subtlety of illuminated points, like stardust.