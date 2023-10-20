MAGNUM – Kündigen „Here Comes The Rain“ an!

The melodic rock legend MAGNUM around frontman Bob Catley have just announced their brand new album “Here Comes The Rain”. The first single will follow in November!

There are only a few major bands on our planet that can be unfailingly identified within a few seconds. The unique understanding of melodies, the tasteful instrumentation, the right balance of depth and catchiness, and then of course that charismatic voice: Magnum are Magnum! This also applies to their latest studio album ‘Here Comes The Rain’, which will be released on January 12, 2024 via Steamhammer/SPV as CD + DVD, CD, double vinyl LP, as a box set and as a digital version and proves once again: more atmospheric Classic rock music can hardly sound like that. The band around frontman Bob Catley and guitarist/songwriter Tony Clarkin will release two singles on November 22nd, 2023 and January 3rd, 2024. The associated tour starts at the beginning of April 2024.

As usual, the imaginative artwork was penned by the great Rodney Matthews, who has already perfectly adapted the external appearance of numerous Magnum records to the atmospherically dense music of the band. Tony Clarkin: “On the back of the cover you can see a kind of bird battalion in attack mode, which I think is a great symbol!”

‘Here Comes The Rain’ also shines – in addition to the typical Magnum trademarks – with a number of successful surprises: For example, with ‘Blue Tango’ (the first single) there is a real riff rocker that gets straight to your feet. Or in ‘The Seventh Darkness’ (the second single) you can hear the sparkling brass sections of guest musicians Chris ‘BeeBe’ Aldridge (saxophone) and Nick Dewhurst (trumpet), which give the song brilliance and contour.

No doubt: With ‘Here Comes The Rain’, Magnum has once again created a colorful, varied and inspired new studio album with the line-up Catley, Clarkin, keyboardist Rick Benton, bassist Dennis Ward and drummer Lee Morris. “Everyone did their part without me specifying anything,” says Clarkin happily, “everyone played what their instincts told them intuitively.” How good that these great musicians can rely on their instincts!

Tracklisting:

1. Run into the Shadows 5:22

2. Here Comes the Rain 4:37

3. Some Kind of Treachery 4:28

4. After the Silence 4:34

5. Blue Tango 5:26

6. The Day He Lied 4:34

7. The Seventh Darkness 4:41

8. Broken City 4:39

9. I Wanna Live 5:29

10. Borderline 6:16

LineUp:

Bob Catley – Gesang

Tony Clarkin – guitar

Rick Benton – Keyboards

Dennis Ward – Bass

Lee Morris – drums

Guests:

Chris ‘BeeBe’ Aldridge (Saxophon)

Nick Dewhurst (trumpet)

Liam Doherty (choral vocals)

Brendon Riley (choral vocals)

Kyle Lamley (choral vocals)

MAGNUM live 2024:

04.04. Mannheim – Capitol

05.04. Bochum – Christ Church

06.04. Neuruppin – cultural center

08.04. Berlin – metropolis

09.04. Hanover – Music Center

10.04. Hamburg – factory

12.04. Memmingen – chimney factory

April 13th CH-Pratteln – Z7

14.04. Regensburg – Airport

April 16th Munich – Amps

17.04. Nürnberg – Hirsch

April 19th Markneukirchen – music hall

Band-Links:

