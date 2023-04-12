ROME – How can we forget the Magnum PI television series broadcast in Italy between 1982 and 1990, starring an aggressive Tom Selleck in the role of the mustachioed private investigator (hence PI, Private Investigator) grappling with a thousand cases to solve. On the screen, the American actor – originally from Detroit and now 78 – moved aboard a Ferrari 308 GTS, but in private life his passion was also for Pick-Ups, such as the 1953 Dodge Power Wagon that will be sold by the house auction Barrett-Jackson.





The appointment has been made in Palm Beach with an unreserved sale. It means that there is no base price from which to start and therefore hypothetically, if no one turns up, the car could even be sold for a dollar. But hypothetically, because in reality the usual participants in the Scottsdale house auctions are already discussing an indicative figure that exceeds $100,000.





Restored and customized to satisfy the whims of the American star, who used it on his 26-hectare ranch in California, the Dodge Power Wagon also features a rack at the rear to house a few rifles, in perfect Magnum PI style. 2.3L straight-six petrol engine mated to a 4-speed manual transmission, with just over 19,000 miles on the resume.





Originally born as a fire truck, the original features include a winch and a system for drawing water from a stagnant source. It was later also equipped with a modern 12-volt electrical system and twin Budd rims with Michelin X tires as standard.





The floor covering is polished wood, repaired during the restoration, and in addition to a letter documenting ownership, the auction house also details a photo of Selleck sitting next to his Dodge. An extra note of value which, in all probability, the future owner will place on the dashboard of his new fiery red Pick-Up.