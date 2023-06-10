MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREE FALL

Hunt The Flame

(Power Metal) Label: Frontiers Music s.r.l.

Format: (LP)

Release: 14.04.2023

Once again, the multi-talented Swedish guitarist/songwriter/producer has assembled a killer cast of incredible lead vocalists to lend their talents to his musical vision.

In 2013, all-rounder Magnus Karlsson thought: “That what AYREON or AVANTASIA If I can, I’ve been able to for a long time!” With this thought in the back of his mind and the support of his home base Frontier Music, he started his actual solo project FREE FALL. He gathers some of the most talented singers from the fields of rock, metal and AOR around him and tailors various songs to the body and vocal cords of the chosen ones. He didn’t have to go to great lengths to find suitable singers, because everyone who was listening was, like him, under contract to Frontiers Music.

Ten years have now passed and FREE FALL’s fourth album entitled Hunt The Flame is on the shelves. The singer list reads like a who’s who of melodic metal and includes such names as Jakob Samuel (THE POODLES), Michael Eriksen from CIRCUS MAXIMUS, Kristian Fyr from SEVEN CRYSTAL or Girish Pradhan from GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES. Except for the drums, Magnus takes care of the instrument part himself.

And one thing has to be acknowledged, he was born with the feeling of writing melodic Power Metal numbers. Here one catchy tune follows the other and in between there’s always a cherry on top, like e.g. “Following The Damned” with Raphael Mendes from ICON OF SINS or “You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore”.

I just hope Magnus Karlsson doesn’t meet the same fate as Frontier Music’s Haus & Hof keyboardist/composer Mr. Del Vecchio. He also composes for every second album and plays in every third band on the label, so all his songs sound somehow warmed up or have been heard thousands of times.

At the moment it still fits Magnus Karlsson, although some similarities to other songs written by him creep in. Laso, please don’t overdo it.

Tracklist „Hunt The Flame“:

1. Hunt The Flame ft. Alexander Strandell

2. You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore ft. Jakob Samuel

3. Thunder Calls ft. James Durbin

4. Break Of Dawn ft. Kristian Fyhr

5. Far From Home ft. James Robledo

6. Night Bird ft. Michael Eriksen

7. Holy Ground ft. Girish Pradhan

8. Following The Damned ft. Raphael Mendes

9. The Lucid Dreamer ft. Terje Haroy

10. Demons Of Our Time ft. Jake E

11. Summoning The Stars ft. Antti Railio

Band-Links:

MAGNUS KARLSSON'S FREE FALL – Hunt The Flame LineUp: Magnus Karlsson – Guitars, Bass, Keyboards, Backing Vocals Anders Kollerfors – drums Kristian Fyhr – Backing Vocals on 'Hunt The Flame' and 'Demons Of Our Time'

