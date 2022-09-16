Listen to the audio version of the article

Commissioner Maigret returns to the cinema: after actors of the caliber of Pierre Renoir and Jean Gabin, without forgetting “our” Gino Cervi, the famous character born from the pen of Georges Simenon reappears on the big screen played by Gérard Depardieu.

Directed by Patrice Leconte, the film – simply titled “Maigret” – sees the commissioner grappling with the case of a young girl found dead in Paris, wearing an evening dress and a handbag. No element identifies the body and no one seems to know or remember the young woman, but Maigret will be able to discover her identity and will begin to investigate.

Based on the novel “Maigret and the dead girl”, published in Italy by Adelphi, this feature film takes us back in time, through a staging with a vintage flavor that refers to the noir and detective cinema of several decades ago. idea that Leconte does not follow to the letter, but follows perfectly in spirit, managing to recreate the atmosphere of Simenon and proving that he is still a director capable of doing his job: known for important films such as “The unusual case of Mr. Hire” (1989) or “Too intimate confidences” (2004), Leconte had gotten a bit lost in the last few years, while here he finds the flashes of the past, despite an emotional involvement that works on and off.

Great Prova by Gerard Depardieu

Although the film does not always have the right rhythm, the overall rendering is successful and incisive, thanks above all to the excellent construction of the character of a particularly gloomy and melancholy Maigret, as if he were facing today’s gray times. it is accompanied by effective dialogues, to which is added the excellent performance of Gérard Depardieu in one of the most significant roles he has played recently. Even Depardieu, with the exception of “Lost Illusions”, in recent years has worked on negligible films, while in this feature he really puts all of himself, perhaps also to be able to better compare himself with the sacred monsters who preceded him in this role. A performance that alone is worth the price of the ticket.

Nest of vipers

Among the novelties in the room there is also the interesting first work by South Korean Kim Yong-hoon, entitled “Nest of vipers.” The narrative is based on the destinies of several people who are intertwined around a mysterious bag full of money. Anyone who comes into contact or hears about that money will be willing to do anything to get it so as to change their life. films, starting with Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction”. The hand of the neo-director is already mature, the pace is good and the film is an enjoyable and quite compelling (neo) noir, but, at the same time, there is more than one limit in a script that knows too much of it has already been seen. and that fails to add much to the genre of reference. Several characters, moreover, are excessively stereotyped, even if the editing manages to make the product quite engaging. In any case, to be a debut, we certainly cannot complain.