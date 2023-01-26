[The Epoch Times, January 25, 2023]Recently, the mothers of many film and television artists passed away. According to the latest news, the mother of Chinese actor and model Hu Bing passed away in the early hours of January 24.

On the evening of January 24, Hu Bing posted an obituary on Weibo, saying that his mother Hu Mingxin died at the Zhejiang Hospital in Hangzhou at 3:00 am on the 24th due to illness and medical treatment. She was 81 years old.

Hu Bing did not disclose the specific condition and cause of his mother’s illness, but said that his mother loved (the CCP) country and worked hard all her life.

In December last year, Hu Bing posted videos and texts on Weibo to disclose his eating experience during the epidemic. He mentioned that his mother was also hospitalized.

Recently, the mothers of many mainland artists have passed away.

Li Yujie, the mother of well-known mainland actor Chen Peisi, died of the epidemic on the morning of January 13. Chen Peisi and his son Chen Dayu both posted condolences.

Shi Wenxin, the mother of the famous actor Ge You and literary editor of Beijing Film Studio, passed away on the evening of December 25, 2022. Shi Wenxin graduated from the Beijing Film School. From 1954 to 1956, he worked as an editor in the Script Creation Office of the Central Film Bureau. In 1956, he was transferred to the Literature Department of Beijing Film Studio as an editor.

On the evening of December 21, 2022, Wang Jinsong, a powerful mainland actor, posted a sad post on Weibo saying that his mother was taken away by the epidemic, and his father also had a high fever, and he was still waiting helplessly because of lack of medical treatment.

Chinese actor Gao Ziqi revealed on Weibo on the evening of December 22 that his mother died of the virus.

Editor in charge: Xiao Lusheng