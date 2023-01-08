[The Epoch Times, January 08, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) When the epidemic broke out in China, mainland actor Tang Guoqiang and his wife appeared in the United States. In this regard, some netizens ridiculed: “The United States is not safe, why do you go to the United States?”

According to a report from Sina.com, on January 4, a netizen posted photos of meeting Tang Guoqiang and his wife at an American airport. The netizen revealed that they met when they went to the United States for immigration.

From the photos taken by netizens, it can be seen that the couple are both wearing cool-toned casual clothes, which are very low-key. His wife Zhuangli is 12 years younger than the 70-year-old Tang Guoqiang. She is 58 years old this year. Her hair seems to be a little gray, and she looks a little old without makeup.

The netizen sent the photo to verify whether the netizen was Tang Guoqiang and his wife. Netizens were also keen-eyed, and immediately confirmed that it was them.

Netizens pointed out, “Just look at the ears, 100,000% of me”, “It’s them, with the lady next to me”. Some netizens pointed out that Tang Guoqiang felt thinner and completely changed. The blogger I met by chance responded, “Yeah, my cheeks have shrunk.”

According to news from Sohu.com on January 6, some netizens posted magnificent photos of entertaining Tang Guoqiang and his wife, which aroused heated discussions among netizens.

In the photo posted by this friend, Tang Guoqiang is wearing a black casual jacket with khaki casual pants. However, careful netizens found that Tang Guoqiang looked much thinner than before when he appeared this time, with obvious dark circles and bags under the eyes, and age spots on his face were clearly visible.

In addition to the group photo with Tang Guoqiang and his wife, this netizen also posted delicious dishes prepared for his friends, including sea cucumber and abalone, crab and lamb chops and many other expensive dishes. This friend also prepared Moutai and high-end red wine for the couple. Tang Guoqiang and his wife.

Netizens commented after seeing the photos: “America is not safe, why do they all go to the United States?” “Recently, I found that many art celebrities are in the United States.” !”

According to public information, Tang Guoqiang joined the Qingdao Repertory Troupe after graduating from middle school in 1970, and then joined the Bayi Film Studio in 1975. In 1984, Tang Guoqiang joined the Communist Party of China.

In 1994, Tang Guoqiang played Zhuge Liang in the TV series “The Romance of the Three Kingdoms”. Played the role of Mao Zedong, the leader of the Communist Party of China, in 36 film and television dramas including “Mao Zedong”, “Long March”, “Ode to Yan’an”, “The Founding of the People’s Republic of China“, “Changjin Lake”, and is known as “Mao Zedong’s professional player”. He has won many awards such as Golden Rooster Award, Hundred Flowers Award and Huabiao Award.

Many mainland actors once played Mao Zedong and became extremely popular, but four special actors Gu Yue (sudden myocardial infarction), Wang Lixian (car accident), Ma Yufei (car accident), He Mingzhi (died of illness) were all accused of mysterious deaths . As a special actor who played Mao Zedong, Tang Guoqiang firmly denied that he was a special actor who played Mao Zedong when facing the media.

Tang Guoqiang once had an unfortunate marriage. Tang Guoqiang and Sun Tao married in 1979, and they had a daughter named Lili after marriage. In 1989, Tang Guoqiang and his ex-wife Sun Tao took the initiative to file for divorce because they were less together and separated more. Unexpectedly, his ex-wife chose to hang herself on New Year’s Eve in 1990, and even asked her daughter to avenge herself in the suicide note. In 1993, Tang Guoqiang married the actress Zhuang Li who was 12 years younger than him.

Tang Guoqiang, who is now 70 years old, is relatively low-key on weekdays and rarely shares his private life.

