Home Entertainment Mainland actress Ning Ning wears chain clothes and the topic of awards was banned by Weibo | Mainland actress | Ning | Chain girl | winners | netizens |
Entertainment

Mainland actress Ning Ning wears chain clothes and the topic of awards was banned by Weibo | Mainland actress | Ning | Chain girl | winners | netizens |

by admin
Mainland actress Ning Ning wears chain clothes and the topic of awards was banned by Weibo | Mainland actress | Ning | Chain girl | winners | netizens |

[Voice of Hope, August 8, 2022](Comprehensive report by our reporter Tingfang)Mainland actress Ning Ning recently posted a set of photos of awarding awards to talent show winners on Weibo, which was quickly forwarded by a large number of netizens.

As the last champion of the talent show “Sister Riding the Wind and Waves”, Ning Ning wore a dress with a pattern of iron chains and a necklace in the style of “chain + lock” around her neck. The stage for the final awards ceremony.

Many people believe that Tranquility is the voice of the “Xuzhou Fengxian Iron Chain Girl” incident in a subtle way.

The WeChat public account “Maggieson” posted: “I don’t know if such a look is a ‘coincidence’ after my over-interpretation, or whether the Tranquility team really did it on purpose. Like this dress.” And wrote: “Even if this dress is a coincidence, it awakens the memories of countless people, and at the same time reminds countless people that certain social injustices should not be forgotten.”

Some netizens commented: “We still remember, even if it is over-interpreted. We all remember.” “The iron chain on the clothes represents the eight-child iron chain girl, the red, yellow and blue flowers in her hands represent the red, yellow and blue kindergarten, and the earrings The two iron sticks on his face represent the beating incident at the Tangshan BBQ restaurant, and the hairstyle is the same as that of Peng Shuai. Tranquility’s body is “humiliating” China.”

The photos posted by Ning Jing were reposted in large numbers, and netizens left messages asking: “Which brand is this? It’s great to ask Sister Jing to wear it.” “So brave!” “The person who designed this chain suit for Ning Jing. Did the inspiration come from the Fengxian Chain Girl?” More people who are concerned about this matter are asking, “How is that mother now?”

See also  New York Chinese students hold placards in Times Square to reveal Xuzhou's eight-child mother case | Epoch Times

Editor in charge: Zhang Lili

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.

You may also like

The domestic animation film “Farewell to the Monsters...

Wang Yuwen’s new drama “The Coward” was launched...

The BBC hosts a game concert and the...

The tale of the books in the garbage

‘The Flash’ actor gets into trouble again, charged...

BLACKPINK will release the pre-release song “PINK VENOM”...

The case of Cai Xukun’s former agency being...

Liu Shishi baby wishes Ni Ni a happy...

Against All: We take our lives to play...

Boating in the two places, going to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy