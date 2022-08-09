Mainland actress Ning Ning recently posted a set of photos of awarding awards to talent show winners on Weibo, which was quickly forwarded by a large number of netizens.

As the last champion of the talent show “Sister Riding the Wind and Waves”, Ning Ning wore a dress with a pattern of iron chains and a necklace in the style of “chain + lock” around her neck. The stage for the final awards ceremony.

Many people believe that Tranquility is the voice of the “Xuzhou Fengxian Iron Chain Girl” incident in a subtle way.

The WeChat public account “Maggieson” posted: “I don’t know if such a look is a ‘coincidence’ after my over-interpretation, or whether the Tranquility team really did it on purpose. Like this dress.” And wrote: “Even if this dress is a coincidence, it awakens the memories of countless people, and at the same time reminds countless people that certain social injustices should not be forgotten.”

Some netizens commented: “We still remember, even if it is over-interpreted. We all remember.” “The iron chain on the clothes represents the eight-child iron chain girl, the red, yellow and blue flowers in her hands represent the red, yellow and blue kindergarten, and the earrings The two iron sticks on his face represent the beating incident at the Tangshan BBQ restaurant, and the hairstyle is the same as that of Peng Shuai. Tranquility’s body is “humiliating” China.”

The photos posted by Ning Jing were reposted in large numbers, and netizens left messages asking: “Which brand is this? It’s great to ask Sister Jing to wear it.” “So brave!” “The person who designed this chain suit for Ning Jing. Did the inspiration come from the Fengxian Chain Girl?” More people who are concerned about this matter are asking, “How is that mother now?”

