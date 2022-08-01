Home Entertainment Mainland Chinese actress Du Juan appeared in a bright black dress at the Hundred Flowers Awards to show her proud body ratio – qianlong.com.cn
Entertainment

Mainland Chinese actress Du Juan appeared in a bright black dress at the Hundred Flowers Awards to show her proud body ratio – qianlong.com.cn

by admin
Mainland Chinese actress Du Juan appeared in a bright black dress at the Hundred Flowers Awards to show her proud body ratio – qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Mainland Chinese actress Du Juan appeared in a bright black dress at the Hundred Flowers Awards to show her proud figure

Recently, the 36th Hundred Flowers Awards was successfully held, and mainland Chinese actress Du Juan also appeared on the red carpet of the Hundred Flowers Awards. Du Juan, who appeared in a bright black dress, also attracted the attention of the guests at the scene, showing her impressive body ratio.

The red carpet of the 36th Hundred Flowers Awards can be described as a cloud of big names. Wu Gang, Lan Yu, Deng Chao, Tong Liya, Guan Xiaotong, Li Zhiting, Huang Minghao, Xie Keyin, Zhu Yilong, Li Yifeng, Zhang Bichen, Zhou Shen, Jia Ling, Zhang Xiaofei, Du Juan, etc. appeared one after another. Showing bright starlight. Du Juan, who appeared on the red carpet, also attracted everyone’s attention. As a young actor, she is full of youthful and beautiful breath. She also greeted the audience on the red carpet. Du Juan’s smile has an invisible infection. force.

In recent years, Du Juan has starred in “Journey to the West 3”, “I Know a Woman’s Heart”, “Glory and Dreams”, “The Trumpeter is in Place”, “If You Are Well It’s Sunny”, “Carat Lovers”, “Farewell to the Next Stop”. ” and many other popular film and television works, let everyone talk about it. Du Juan’s efforts are obvious to all. The future is promising, and I hope that one day Du Juan will stand on the podium of the Hundred Flowers Award, and her works will be seen by more people.

See also  The ex-wife of Gao Xinjie, the producer of "Agarwood is like crumbs", revealed that she cheated on her marriage and cheated on the actor Xu Kaiyu during filming_Children_Women_Zhang Junzhu

Meeting again and again, surprises again and again, Du Juan moves forward steadily, looking forward to her many upcoming works to meet you soon!

You may also like

Food | 2022.08.01-08.07 Zodiac Weekly Horoscope_Work_Taurus_Gemini- Sohu

2022 Global eSports Tour Riyadh Station Mister Crimson...

On Lake Lucerne it is time for the...

After 32 years, Crayon Xiaoxin’s home was finally...

Omar Monestier, the director of Messaggero Veneto and...

Twin brother singer Li Qing Li Song’s “waving...

The hot-blooded animated film “Awakening of the Mini...

Henry Cavill upgrades computer cooling CPU graphics card...

Tosca: I lived for art, but also for...

Annual income of 8 million! The rise of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy