Source title: Mainland Chinese actress Du Juan appeared in a bright black dress at the Hundred Flowers Awards to show her proud figure

Recently, the 36th Hundred Flowers Awards was successfully held, and mainland Chinese actress Du Juan also appeared on the red carpet of the Hundred Flowers Awards. Du Juan, who appeared in a bright black dress, also attracted the attention of the guests at the scene, showing her impressive body ratio. The red carpet of the 36th Hundred Flowers Awards can be described as a cloud of big names. Wu Gang, Lan Yu, Deng Chao, Tong Liya, Guan Xiaotong, Li Zhiting, Huang Minghao, Xie Keyin, Zhu Yilong, Li Yifeng, Zhang Bichen, Zhou Shen, Jia Ling, Zhang Xiaofei, Du Juan, etc. appeared one after another. Showing bright starlight. Du Juan, who appeared on the red carpet, also attracted everyone's attention. As a young actor, she is full of youthful and beautiful breath. She also greeted the audience on the red carpet. Du Juan's smile has an invisible infection. force. In recent years, Du Juan has starred in "Journey to the West 3", "I Know a Woman's Heart", "Glory and Dreams", "The Trumpeter is in Place", "If You Are Well It's Sunny", "Carat Lovers", "Farewell to the Next Stop". " and many other popular film and television works, let everyone talk about it. Du Juan's efforts are obvious to all. The future is promising, and I hope that one day Du Juan will stand on the podium of the Hundred Flowers Award, and her works will be seen by more people. Meeting again and again, surprises again and again, Du Juan moves forward steadily, looking forward to her many upcoming works to meet you soon!

