Maisa reassures fans after a fire hit the apartment she was in in Recife

Actress was with friends when short circuit in air conditioning would have caused the fire

The apartment in which Maisa Silva, 21, was on fire this Saturday morning, 29, in the north of Recife (PE), according to TV Globo. In images captured by the broadcaster’s team, the actress was seen crying in front of the building, safely.

The fire started around 10 am on Saturday. According to the report, Maisa and six other people were in an apartment on the 26th floor. She and three friends managed to get out on their own. Among the people present was a young man with a disability, who was carried by the nanny.

In a statement to the broadcaster, the manager of the building said that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the air conditioning in one of the rooms.

According to Major Serafim, from the Fire Department, two young people stayed in the apartment, taking cover in the room furthest from the flames. They were delivered to the Emergency Care Service (Samu) team, conscious.

Through Instagram stories, the artist’s manager, Guilherme Oliveira, reassured fans. “Maisa and her friends are doing well, with the support of family and loved ones,” says the message.

