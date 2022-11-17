Please check for a special invitation to a family reunion, dress code: show enthusiasm. This season, designer Olympia Le-Tan and Maison Kitsuné once again join hands to bring to the public a new dressing concept suitable for casual outings and a comfortable life. The capsule series of “Xiatianwei” aims to inject a new soul into fashion through a relaxed emotional connection, making it an expression carrier of happy time.

In this season’s illustrations, New York-based artist Aurel Schmidt depicts a “Kitsuné fox playing master in a house”. Her meticulous brushwork has a panoramic view, and the picture is full of fun and flexibility. The brand’s iconic fox image celebrates the sunset with surprise visiting insects and mice. These lively scenes appear in the form of illustrations on knitwear, the core product of the capsule series, or appear in pajamas in large-scale printing. style items. The designer conveyed to us the idea that “even special ‘members’ in the family like to party”.

Kitsune House

Alice Hawkins’ campaign for the collection visualizes the gathering: friends experimenting with looks and entertaining themselves. In terms of design, the Liberty olive green print has been redesigned and reproduced on the smocked shirt dress and woven button top; Moleskine has created a versatile workwear jacket; Classic cardigans and dresses in black jacquard pattern. The single products in this series can also be layered casually, revealing a comfortable and free fashion attitude naturally. In addition, the collage of retro black and white photo patterns in the capsule series aims to pay tribute to Harajuku youth culture in the 1970s. Wear it with a faux fur jacket, the overall shape is novel and avant-garde.

A variety of accessories and items bring dazzling choices for this season’s capsule collection. Covering the main unisex tote bags, sneakers, small leather goods and various lifestyle accessories, the print design aesthetics of this season are subtly presented through careful matching. There is also a series of soft wool scarves and cold hats, which can meet the needs of multiple scenes at home and out.

The collaboration between Maison Kitsuné and designer Olympia Le-Tan has once again expanded the modeling dimension in life scenes: this series of products can be worn when meditating on the sofa, when getting up to dance, or when getting up directly from the bed to social occasions . The series will be launched soon, and can be purchased through the official website of maisonkitsune.com, Maison Kitsuné offline boutiques, Maison Kitsuné official flagship stores on Tmall and JD.com.