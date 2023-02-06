Maison Kitsuné’s new Spring/Summer 2023 collection leads the exploration of an immersive cosmic adventure in the form of a trilogy: extraordinary utopian worlds, dreamy outdoor venues, and fantasy cityscapes.

The 2023 Spring/Summer series blockbuster shows a variety of interests according to different space characteristics, from the playful and playful in utopian hedonism to the natural and bold in adventurous pragmatism. Inspired by surrealism, the collection features colorblock combinations, bold prints and clean cuts. The use of high-end fabrics combined with functional fabrics reflects pragmatism; French shirt tailoring and Japanese kimono sleeve design renew the vision with French and Japanese characteristics; Light and comfortable. Maison Kitsuné in the illusion, photographed by Remi Ferrante, shows a world and a wardrobe prepared for a glamorous carnival.