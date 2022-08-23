The limited-time pop-up store of Ruiou integrates comfortable and leisure experience and products, and aims to convey the artistic life style of the brand integrating French and Japanese styles to consumers.

The rich items of the latest series of “Little Fox” presented in the pop-up space connect the aesthetics of Paris and Tokyo, and a fashion lifestyle dialogue between the brand and the public is also opened.

In this pop-up space, the iconic “fox” pattern that can be seen everywhere interprets the unique brand gene: a cross-disciplinary lifestyle brand that combines French laziness and Japanese street fashion. The space design adopts a minimalist style, integrating French style. Through the semi-open layout, consumers can freely build their imagination space for Art de Vivre (Art de Vivre). Against the background of relaxed and bright colors, the brand’s urban multi-style style be further explored.

The Rio pop-up store will last until December 15th, during which a limited-time Maison Kitsuné selection will be available – the classic fox head element series, the 2022 autumn and winter series and the new Maison Kitsuné x Café Kitsuné third season joint series. In addition, consumers who come to check-in experience can also receive surprise gifts carefully prepared by the little fox.

Maison Kitsuné continues to inject a comfortable and free fashion attitude and a relaxed and modern attitude into the contemporary wardrobe. This RIO pop-up store also demonstrates the brand’s fashion attitude to provide consumers with more regional choices. In the future, the Ruiou store will become the second boutique store in Shanghai after the Shanghai Xintiandi store. Maison Kitsuné looks forward to embarking on a relaxed and stylish sensory journey with more urban men and women.