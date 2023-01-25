Maison Mihara Yasuhiro officially released the 2023 autumn and winter series fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. Designer Mihara Yasuhiro explained to the theme “Imitation Complex”: “I still feel tired. Everything I see looks like fake. The context has been worn out , they lose their meaning as time goes by. Unfortunately, I’m trying to remember what they were like.”

Simply put, brands want to ask what is original, what is fake, what is copied, what is homage, and does it really matter? MMY pays homage to LOEWE with cat pumps, pumps with ball heels. The bear fur boots, which became popular in the autumn and winter of 2022, return in the form of Knee-High Stompers. In order to continue the imitative nature of the concept, elements that pay homage to The North Face followed, replacing the classic The North Face logo with “Sublime Meets Ridiculous”. The copycat concept continues with counterfeit money-printed dresses and capes, as well as frayed leather in faux leather painted to look like the real thing, and underpinning it all is MMY’s unique tailoring, interested readers Swipe up to watch the full gallery.