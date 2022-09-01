In Maje’s latest campaign, Taylor Hill showcases her unfettered everyday life in a playful and lighthearted way. In two episodes, Maje documents the supermodel’s free-spirited, slightly dreamy approach to life on a busy day.

On the streets of Paris, Taylor Hill was followed by celebrity street photographers. The camera caught her with her boyfriend and even chased her all the way to the car. Maje presents the ordinary and extraordinary daily life of contemporary supermodels in a playful way, see her performance! She smiled at us, playfully interacted, did not deliberately avoid the camera, and was friendly with us. Suddenly, we were dreaming back to the 90s.

Taylor has 20 million fans so far and is being followed all the time, and image management is something she can control.

Happiness is everything

Taylor Hill likes to give to each other. Celebrity street photographers are like fashion week and runway photographers, and she has long been accustomed to capturing their every move. Everything is familiar. Taylor interprets her daily life in a beautiful mood and in a simple way for those who are stuck in the last century, as if they have never experienced the 21st century.

For us, social media sometimes leads us to follow in the footsteps of celebrities. At any moment in the present, presenting everyday life is an opportunity to express yourself. Taylor tells us: Get ready and enjoy the ride. The premise of everything is to indulge!

Photographer Kristin Lee Moolman captured Taylor changing looks a few times, showing off her style and surprising us with her fashion sense. This is also the first time that a male figure has appeared in Maje’s advertising campaign. The Maje hat he wore became the first men’s accessory 😉