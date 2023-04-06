With a heavy heart we have to announce that MAJESTY has decided to stop all band activities. The upcoming album “Back to Attack” will be the last & final MAJESTY album – the release show on April 28, 2023 in Würzburg will be the last concert of the band.



The band says:

“Hello all you metalheads out there,

these words are very difficult for us, but at the same time we have been thinking about them for quite a while. “Back To Attack” which is kind of a comeback album after more than 3 years will also be our last album and the show we will play on April 28th will be the last Majesty show. We think we’ve managed to pack everything the band stands for into one final powerful album and at the same time we’ve realized that from now on we can only copy ourselves.

Across all of these 10 official Majesty albums, the story now seems to be fully told and we don’t just want to repeat it with slightly altered versions that could never be as unique as the original songs.One thing is also very clear to us. We don’t want to just wrap up with a few “business as usual” albums and shows with no surprises. We know there are a lot of bands out there that do that and are completely comfortable with it. But we just don’t want to do that. With “Back To Attack” the magic of this band was still there and even stronger than in many years before, so we believe this album will be the perfect one to end the chapter in complete happiness and a sense of freedom. Instead of a club tour on small stages, we now want to make the “Back To Attack” release show on April 28th even bigger than planned and play new songs and all our biggest hits on a big stage with all the energy that we all have together as a band and you can give in front of the stage.

We really hope that you all can at least partially understand our decision, which has been a very difficult one for us, but it just feels right to end it this way, with a mighty album and a great show. And while some people might think it’s some sort of promo thing, it’s definitely not. We’ve always believed that we should do what we feel like, and that means following our hearts. You never know what the future holds, but for now, MAJESTY’s book ends on April 28th.

Tarek, Emanuel, Robin and Jan”



About the album:

The track list reads as follows:

1 The Oath Of Truth

2 Back To Attack

3 Demon War

4 Glorious Warriors

5 Never Kneel

6 Freedom Child

7 Age Of Glory

8 Saviors In The Dark

9 A Hero´s Storm

10 In The Silence

11 Our Time Has Come

12 Heralds Of The Storm

The artwork of the album also fits perfectly with the message of the music and the lyrics of MAJESTY: “Never let yourself be defeated and fight for your way to live. A way which means freedom”

In order to celebrate the band’s return properly, there will be a big release show on April 28th, 2023 in the Posthalle in Würzburg, where MAJESTY will play not only new songs from “Back To Attack” but also a huge “Best Of” of their songs .

MAJESTY are back. The years of waiting are over and it’s time for True Fucking Heavy Metal again!!!

You can pre-order the new & last album here: www.reapermusic.de

Tickets for the last MAJESTYYou can order the show here: https://bit.ly/3m9pFKI

You can order the album & the ticket in a bundle here: www.reapermusic.de/product/55273/majesty-back-to-attack

Band-Links:

The post MAJESTY – Say “Bye” loudly! appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

