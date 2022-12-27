Source Title: Let the Good Happen with Feelings and Resonance 2023 Dragon TV New Year’s Eve Ceremony Reveals Youthful Memories

The new year starts, and we go to the new journey together. “Dreams in the East 2023 Dragon TV New Year’s Eve Ceremony” is coming as scheduled and will be broadcast at 19:30 on December 31, 2022. The theme of this year’s grand ceremony is “Going all out to open up a better future”, and gathered many literary and art workers and role models on the stage to demonstrate their vigorous strength and create a better future together. Today, the New Year’s Eve Ceremony officially announced the first wave of guests. Representatives of officers and soldiers stationed on the island in Xisha of the Navy and model workers warmly appeared on the stage, as well as Zhao Lusi, Wang Yibo, Yu Shuxin, Ren Jialun, Li Feier, Jia Nailiang, Zeng Li, Wang Lixin, Land Rover, Zhang Yuan, Su Xing , Chen Chusheng, Wang Zhengliang and other literary and art workers joined in surprises to welcome a new and beautiful year with the audience. Focus on Chinese stories in the new era and pay tribute to the ordinary but great “island guard warriors” The Chinese dream is the dream of the people and the dream of ordinary people. Every year, Dragon TV’s New Year’s Eve ceremony will focus on the people’s yearning and pursuit of a better life. This year, we will continue to focus on the struggle stories and touching deeds of ordinary people, to praise the truth, goodness and beauty, convey positive energy, and gather a powerful joint force to build the Chinese dream. In the beautiful Sansha City, Hainan Province, there are such a group of people who are far away from their families and the mainland of the motherland. They stick to it day and night on a small island in the depths of the lonely sea, engraving their infinite loyalty to the motherland and the people between heaven and earth. Generations of soldiers, represented by officers and soldiers stationed on the island in Xisha of the Navy, took the island as their home, built the “Great Wall of Steel in the South China Sea” with loyalty and dedication, and continued to write a new chapter of the times with responsibility and responsibility. It is worthy of being seen and remembered. Dragon TV’s New Year’s Eve Ceremony will invite this group of cutest people in the new era to tell the story of guarding the island, convey their enthusiasm for their homeland and their persistence in their beliefs, and let the patriotic spirit surge into a majestic “Chinese power”. Dragon TV’s themed evenings are good at telling the stories of typical characters and playing a role of demonstration and leadership to create a vivid group portrait of the people in the new era. This year’s New Year’s Eve Ceremony also focused on real life and the spirit of the times, and invited a group of model workers to appear on the stage. Former diplomat, chief representative of the Shanghai Representative Office of the Turkish Guarantee Bank and an honorary citizen of Shanghai, Noyan Rona has lived in Shanghai for many years, and has long regarded himself as a part of the city, making suggestions for the development of Shanghai; The station master of Shanghai Metro Hongqiao Railway Station has spent 12 years of youth resonating with the city’s “beating pulse” at the same frequency, practicing the purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly; The vice president of the court, affectionately called “the walking legal encyclopedia” by colleagues, has handled more than 5,000 disputes of various types, and is well accepted and recognized by the public. The three role models will actively share their professional experience in this New Year’s Eve ceremony, so as to pass on the spirit of dedication from generation to generation. Awakening youth with passion, "re-employment men's group" reunited to destroy memories This year, Dragon TV pays tribute to model figures from all walks of life, and at the same time invites many literary and artistic workers of the new era. On the occasion of saying goodbye to the old and ushering in the new, we wish the Chinese people good wishes. The grand ceremony invited a group of powerful actors, including Li Feier, Jia Nailiang and Zeng Li, who crossed over to polish the stage meticulously and show their all-around side. Zhao Lusi, the public welfare spokesperson of the "Ivy Growth Plan" of the China Social Assistance Foundation, will also join in surprise, adding vitality and vitality to the stage with a sweet smile. The energetic girl Yu Shuxin is kind and amiable, and has donated materials many times to help Shanghai. I hope everyone can overcome the difficulties together. The ceremony also invited Wang Yibo and Ren Jialun. The former is a singer, actor, host, and professional motorcycle racer, and has participated in charity activities many times, mobilizing every force for good; On this occasion, he never forgets to give back to the society. As a “witness of leaps and bounds”, he once visited the model of poverty alleviation across the country, and was the first to give love to the “7.20” heavy rain disaster in Zhengzhou, Henan, and brought substantial help to the people in the disaster area. , praised by netizens. In addition, Wang Lixin, Lu Hu, Zhang Yuan, Su Xing, Chen Chusheng, and Wang Zhengliang were joined together in surprise. In the past year, the “re-employment men’s group” has been out of the circle frequently, and there is no trace of low tide on them. The six “re-employment” members who have re-entered the road have moved the audience for a long time with sincerity and straightforwardness. Youth memories kill. What kind of touch will they bring when they reunite this time? Go all out to open up a better future! At 19:30 on December 31, please lock in “Dreams of the East·2023 Dragon TV New Year’s Eve Ceremony”, let us welcome the arrival of the New Year together. See also adidas says it will revisit its partnership with Kanye West

