The Royal Academy shines the spotlight on the great female artists of German Expressionism, who have an exhibition dedicated to them for the first time in Great Britain. Making Modernism explores the crucial role played by women in the early 20th century in creating art from a new angle, exploring themes and subjects differently from male artists.

The exhibition has four great protagonists: Paula Modersohn-Becker, Käthe Kollwitz, Gabriele Münter and Marianne Werefkin, but also includes works by Erma Bossi, Ottilie Reylaender and Jacoba van Heemskerck. “All artists who have been successful, whose talent has been recognized and who have had retrospectives dedicated while they were still alive -, explains the curator Dorothy Price -. This exhibition aims to restore to these female painters their rightful place in the history of art”.

The Royal Academy rediscovers the female artists who created Modernism

Five major themes

The itinerary is divided into five major themes, each of which demonstrates the different and radical approach of the artists.

The portrait

The first is the portrait and the importance for these artists – who being women had not been able to attend the academy and study drawing or painting – of presenting their own version of the human figure and above all of their image. There are many self-portraits and sometimes men are present – ​​Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky in Münter’s paintings – but they are never the protagonists. What counts are the composition, the shapes, the bright colors.

The children

The second theme is children. There is nothing sentimental or sugary in the way these artists represent motherhood or childhood: they are paintings that express tension and conflict and above all show a psychological insight and interest in the personality of the individual. There is turmoil, fear, even anxiety in the portraits of children and adolescents. Kollwitz’s theme is the infinite tenderness but also the unbearable burden of motherhood especially for poor women, portrayed in devastating but unsentimental images as they embrace the lifeless body of their child, a Pity for the modern age.

