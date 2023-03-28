ARNELA GRAF released her first EP “Remedium” (EQ Music) in October 2022. On this, the Vorarlberg native shows how she has developed since her debut single “Ich seh nur” and how she has found her own sound, which combines elements of pop, soul and R’n’B. ARNELA GRAF spoke to Itta Francesca Ivellio-Vellin about their cover band, collaborations and healing.

You’re from Vorarlberg, but you live in Vienna. What brought you to Vienna?

Arnela Graf: The music, actually. You know it, after graduating from high school I didn’t know exactly what to study. But I was at the music school in Feldkirch and the director took me aside and told me that I was very talented and that I should definitely do something with music. Then I googled a bit and found the German Pop Academy and registered there. Since then I have been following the musical path.

You founded a cover band in 2016, does it still exist?

Arnela Graf: Yes! We play a lot. An absolute heart project. I love making my own interpretations and I also find it a real challenge. You grow beyond yourself. That’s how I found my own style, among other things.

“I love making my own interpretations and I find it a real challenge.”

How would you describe your style?

Arnela Graf: A soulful voice mixed with a modern R’n’B/Urban sound as well as pop melodies and above all honest lyrics.

Your debut single “I see only” surprised me a lot because it also has a dubstep part.

Arnela Graf: Yes, you can see the development very well there! That was my first song, it’s been two years now. But it’s also the case that in songwriting sessions or in the recording studio I don’t think about how the song should be at the end, but what comes into being comes into being.

What are your writing sessions like?

Arnela Graf: I got to be part of the Grip House music sessions at the two songwriting camps, it was great. The song “Subway” was created there, for example. And I also had a few sessions with Amadeus nominee David Slomo, who co-wrote almost my entire EP. I love working with other artists, I always learn a lot there. I love this mutual inspiration. In the end, we artists are all in the same boat, we all have similar dreams and fears. It’s always a good place to chat, even privately.

So you’re more of a team player than a lone fighter?

Arnela Graf: Yes, that’s why I love my band so much! Making music together is always more fun. While Arnela Graf is a solo project, I’m always happy to work with other artists, producers, and writers.

David Slomo also writes for Mathea, for example. You also work together with Robert Wallner. How about the two?

Arnela Graf: Great! So pleasantly uncomplicated. I am extremely grateful and the cooperation was really great, I felt very comfortable. Personally, musically – just great.

Why did you decide to release music under your real name? I rarely see that these days, I have the feeling.

Arnela Graf: To be honest, I didn’t even think about it. I am very proud of my name. I love my family and am proud to be part of them. Arnela Graf, that’s just me.

“Arnela Graf, that’s just me.”

Arnela Graf (c) Max Payer One you’ve worked with in the past is Vincent Bueno. How did that come about? Arnela Graf: I have also known Vincent Bueno for a long time through mutual friends. At the time I decided to finally make my own music, I hardly knew any producers or songwriters. I thought about who I could ask in my area and Vincent was there immediately! The first own song is something special and I am very grateful to him for supporting me.

Let’s talk about your EP “Remedium”. How did you come up with the name?

Arnela Graf: When I started writing music, I didn’t know exactly where to go. But there were a lot of heartbreak songs created at that time [lacht]. I processed my former relationships and experiences on the EP and “Remedium” means “healing” in Latin. Everything bad that I was allowed to experience in my love life is therefore processed on the EP. The EP name suggestion actually came from my best friend – which I think is very cool!

And what about the good stuff?

Arnela Graf: The good things are yet to come! I’m super happy, in a happy relationship. I’ve made it my goal to write happy love songs too. A nice feel-good song will be released soon. But I’m just a very passionate, emotional person and these ballads – I don’t know – I think that’s just my thing! [lacht] Even if that doesn’t reflect my current state of mind.

“Soon a nice feel-good song will be released.”

Eh sure. See you Adele – she’s not unhappy 24/7 either, but her songs are already.

Arnela Graf: Yes, exactly! They just hit the heart.

What would be your dream, what would be the ultimate goal for you?

Arnela Graf: In any case, my goal would be to be able to make a good living from music at some point, so that I can only do what I love. Music fulfills me and makes me happy. I notice very clearly, as soon as everyday life catches up with me or I don’t make music for a long time, then I fall into a hole. I would like to reach and touch a lot of people with my music and that people can identify with it! Music connects!

Has it paid off so far?

Arnela Graf: In any case! When I think about the fact that I only decided to make my own music in 2020 – and, as I said, I didn’t know anyone! At this point in time, I’m already super connected and have been able to work with such cool people. I released an EP. Of course there is always room for improvement, but I am a very optimistic, positive person and very grateful.

You’ve already had a lot of live experience with your cover band, but not really with your solo project, after all you started during the pandemic.

Arnela Graf: Yes, the inquiries are slowly coming in, which of course makes me extremely happy! But of course I’m also super nervous because it’s different with my own stuff.

But you don’t intend to be alone on stage, do you?

Arnela Graf: No, of course I want to set up a cool show there, with a band and harmonies and everything. I’m really excited.

Do you already have a live concept? How does it look?

Arnela Graf: So definitely with a classic band – drums, guitar, bass – I love bass! Piano would be great too. And then I would like to have two backing vocals, that’s how I imagine it.

“I’m grateful for any support!”

Have you been allowed to appear as Arnela Graf before?

Arnela Graf: Yes, at the beginning of March Lady.Zimmer by Kathi Kallauch. I was all acoustic there, just Ralph Jon on guitar and my vocals. I played 3 songs from my EP “Remedium” live there for the first time and that’s why it was an unforgettable evening for me! I was also allowed to share the stage with so many great talented artists. The evening stood for solidarity for women, girls & protesters in Iran! It was really an honor for me to be there!

When can we see you live again?

Arnela Graf: At the moment everything is being planned and there is no official date yet, but I am happy about everyone who follows me on social media so as not to miss anything. I’m grateful for any support and greetings go out to all listeners who stream me daily and support me as a newcomer! That makes me sooo happy! At this point a big thank you to my family, friends, labels and especially my boyfriend, who motivate me to keep believing in my dreams and not to give up!

Thank you for the talk.

Itta Francesca Ivellio-Vellin

++++

Links:

Arnela Graf (Instagram)

Arnela Graf (TikTok)

EQ Music