Recently, Makoto Shinkai’s new film “Journey to Bell Bud” will be released in China, and he is promoting it everywhere without stopping.

The premiere event on March 18 was full of interviews in the previous few days. Makoto Xin Haicheng shared the dinner of his trip to Beijing.The country is very friendly to cartoonists like Xin Haicheng, and provides a full range of high-end ingredients, which can be called ““Man Han Banquet”Seeing that everyone feels envious, Makoto Xin Hai is literally happy.

Two minutes later, I posted a photo of the work meal sent by the Korean distribution company.It’s hard not to believe that he did it on purpose.

And this is not the only comparison photo, the cake pk bread is also very interesting.

Netizens complained:

It’s the art of language

Xin Haicheng understands the connotation

This instant noodle is at least at the level of a Korean state banquet

There is no harm if there is no comparison of “China-Korea living standards”.

Hahahahaha good tea but love it

Real people, meaningless

“Journey to Bell Bud” Synopsis:

The story tells the story of Suzume, a 17-year-old girl living in a farmhouse in Kyushu, Japan, who meets a young man who embarks on a journey in search of the “door”. Following in the youth’s footsteps, Ling Ya came to a ruined place on the mountain, where an ancient door stood quietly, as if it was the only relic left in the collapse. Suzuya seemed to be attracted by something, and stretched out her hand towards the door…

Before long, doors across Japan began to open one by one. It is said that an open door must be closed, otherwise disasters will come from the other side of the door.

