Malaga, the childhood sunshine that accompanied Picasso's life

Pablo Picasso is undoubtedly one of the greatest artists of the 20th century and one of the most familiar artists in the world. His creations have had a huge and profound impact on the development of modern and contemporary art.

Recently, the exhibition “Meet Picasso: The Passion and Eternity of Genius” was held in Shanghai, attracting a large number of audiences to watch and appreciate the artist’s artistic style. The exhibits come from the Picasso House Museum in Malaga, Spain – the Picasso Foundation. The exhibition focuses on 202 authentic pieces from Picasso’s youth to his later years, including 4 oil paintings, 142 prints, 46 ceramics and 9 rare silver pieces. Salt photography, in which Picasso’s gouache and ink self-portrait is his first time in China. The exhibition is divided into six units, ranging from the budding youth of Malaga in Barcelona, ​​the restless youth of Fernando Academy of Fine Arts, the wandering and melancholy life in Montmartre and the Left Bank of Paris in the center of the whirlpool of art, and then to the ceramics in Maladou. Obsession, the idyllic life by the sea in Cannes, strung the growth of Picasso. This is the city of Malaga’s affectionate presentation of her talented artistic prodigy, which makes the audience who stopped to admire it more intuitively and deeply feel that Malaga is the childhood sunshine that Picasso carried throughout his life.

Malaga vibe

The historical and cultural city of Malaga is located on the Sunshine Coast of Andalusia in southern Spain. As the second largest Mediterranean port in Spain, it has always been the center of economic and trade development and the cradle of cultural diversity. The Roman theater of the 3rd century AD, Islamic buildings and Christian churches, the ruins that can be seen everywhere tell the history of the Phoenicians, Romans, Moors and Gypsies. There are also soothing and long beaches and a warm and lively atmosphere, which together compose the colorfulness and freedom of Malaga.

On October 25, 1881, at a quarter past midnight, Pablo Ruiz Picasso was born in Plaza de Merced in Malaga. From then on, the newborn will be bathed in the Malaga sun, running on the rocky heights between the square and the port, and navigating the lanes between the Gibralfaro Castle and the Alcazaba Castle. He would stand at the window and look out into the distance, starting from the hilltops that towered over the city, over the plains full of vineyards, and in the south, the plains adjoined the sea in a graceful curve, and the eyes looked out to the other side of the Mediterranean Sea. The snow in the Atlas Mountains looms. He would also hear guitars and lingering songs at night, from the dingy hut under the hillside to the clean gardens of Merced Square, passionate love songs based on ancient themes, expressing the singer’s own joy and pain.

The sunny Andalusia and the emotional Málaga folk customs are the spiritual energy that accompanies and inspires Picasso throughout his life, and is the secret that his eyes are always so pure and delicate, so black and shiny.

The influence of Malaga’s traditional culture is mysteriously and deeply rooted in Picasso’s heart. He has never forgotten the agility and wit of the people of Malaga and their love for bullrings and religious ceremonies. He deeply understands the fear that Malaga people feel about ending an event, and he combines this warm emotion with melancholy emotion. in creation. In addition, in Spain, everything has a strong contrast, bright sunshine and heavy shadow, hot and cold, fertile and barren, and strong friendship and violent cruelty – this is what the Spaniards are good at vividly expressing The drama of life, whether it’s Gongora’s poetry, or the Gypsies’ Flemish music, or Subalan’s painting, has a hidden pain in its representation of pleasure. Picasso’s childhood environment also has this strong contrast: fertile plains and bare rocks, the intense light and heat of open spaces and the coolness of boulevards and buildings, the stench of slums and the fragrance of subtropical flowers , the dust of the road and the clarity of the sea. All of this exists in Picasso’s childhood environment and Malaga’s cultural heritage, which makes him extremely sensitive to the sensory world. We can often find a variety of different themes in his works. He is good at expressing the drama between two opposite extremes through these different themes. Even in the rare age, his artistic drama Expression remains exceptionally strong.

In addition, Malaga’s gypsy culture also had an impact on Picasso’s childhood, whether it was the Moorish carvings and the strange patterns of handicrafts, or the free life, unrestrained personality and profound vision of the gypsies. The artist’s detached independent spirit, creative inspiration and artistic creativity are closely related.

childhood and painting

Pascal said: “Wisdom brings us back to childhood.” Mencius said: “The adult is the one who does not lose the heart of the child.” Childhood is the cradle of the purest and most innocent feelings, and it often indicates the road of life.

Picasso had a particularly strong desire to paint since he was a child, and he also showed a strong artistic talent. His mother likes to talk about how he started learning the first words: “Bees, Bees.” That’s asking for a Lapiz pencil. That is, he wanted to draw before he could call him “Mom and Dad”. When he was three or four, he would often sit for hours at a time, happily drawing spirals. And many of his original drawings were in the sandpit where children played in Merced Square, like a flash in the pan. The square is spacious, neatly planted with sycamore trees, and sheltered from the intense sunlight by creative and rowdy children, and more than children are the pigeons, Picasso’s constant lifelong companions.

Picasso’s father, Don José Ruiz Brasco, was a professional painter. With the encouragement of his father, Picasso learned to observe the movements of these pigeons on the plane branches from the window and listen to their murmur. It is said that when Picasso was 11 years old, his father saw that Picasso had painted a pair of pigeon feet vividly. Paint again. The suave, evasive dove became a symbol of Picasso’s gentle feelings and utopian aspirations. Since then, the dove of peace he painted has appeared on the walls of many cities, and is considered a symbol of a new kind of hope, and is also considered to be Picasso’s most representative artistic symbol. Picasso’s print “The Dove” in his later years was used as a poster for the 1949 Paris Defense of Peace Conference. I wonder if its prototype is a pigeon on the Place de la Merside?

The origin of Picasso’s collages has always been a topic of discussion among art historians. Don Jose systematically studied and received modern art concepts, and this innovation that broke with tradition also gave Picasso a unique art education. Some of the ingenious creative methods of the father were seen and remembered by the careful son. When Tang Hesai wanted to draw pigeons, he often created amazing compositions. In order to handle the layout more perfectly, he often drew individual pigeons on paper first, and then cut them out and matched them one by one until the composition was completed. stereotypes. In fact, Picasso knew this method of collage creation from an early age: unconventional, with the help of tools at his fingertips, he freely manipulates newly discovered materials. Brushes and paints are by no means the only tools for painting, knives, scissors, pins and paste all play a role. In his famous 1912 work “Bottles, Glasses and Violins”, bottles, glasses and violins are presented as newspaper clippings. It can be seen that Picasso’s representative collage technique is closely related to what he saw in his childhood.

Picasso once said: “Those who have not experienced the sunshine of Malaga cannot create Cubist painting art.” Many people have talked about the relationship between Malaga and Picasso’s Cubism from the perspective of color. Of course, the satiny blue of the Malaga sky, the pale cyan, orange, and purple coastlines that change with the rising and falling of the sun, the orange-yellow and green patches of subtropical gardens and orchards, the olive trees in the valleys The woven gray-green carpet, the iron-red arable land, the yellow-brown city buildings, and the white snow of the mountains on the other side of the Mediterranean all left a deep impression on the young Picasso. More importantly, the morphological changes of different objects during the movement of sunlight, the plane transformations in the vision produced by near and far perspectives, and the synchronic assembly of the recombination of fragments of real life into spiritual reality. , was Picasso’s most important artistic inspiration during his ten years in Malaga. The seeds were planted in childhood, and eventually cracked into cubist art under the nourishment of sunlight.

Just like an ignorant child, grow into a confident painter.

bullfighting

On the boulevards along the coast of Malaga, the Malagueta bullring, where Picasso was fascinated as a child, is close at hand. In Spanish cities, the traditional entertainment of the masses is bullfighting. The primitive wildness, bravery and even poetry and sublime presented by bullfighting made Picasso deeply fascinated by it. The Spanish bullfighter became a recurring theme in his later works.

Father Don Jose appreciates every detail of bullfighting and likes to tell his son the beauty of it. While watching the bullfight, Picasso imagined himself, like those heroes, making a brave move in front of the deadly horns, becoming a victorious bullfighter in bright costumes, and being held high by the audience amid cheers, and This dream has continued throughout his creative career. At the age of 9, Picasso completed the first real painting in his life – “The Bullfighter”. The painting shows a man riding a horse in the Malagata bullring. The color and atmosphere of the picture also reflect the enthusiasm, noise, liveliness and excitement of the Málaga audience, which made Picasso love.

In the exhibition “Meet Picasso: Passion and Eternity of Genius”, the 1959 “Bullfight” series of prints is the artist’s illustrations for the biography of the bullfighter Jose Delgado in Seville, while the 1961 “Bull” series The series of prints with the bullfighters further reflects Picasso’s love for the sport – even in the south of France, where it is difficult to see bullfighting performances, Picasso will try his best to get to know the bullfighters and watch the performances. Isn’t this intoxicating love the source of the artist’s abundant creativity?

Malaga in the 19th century inspired Picasso, and the artist took the sunshine imprint of this culture to the 20th century, to France, and to the world. Today, Malaga, because of the arrival of the Picasso exhibition, shows us her charming charm.

