ROME – On 19 February he celebrated his ten years as president of CONI. But Giovanni Malagò is not only the manager of Italian sport: it can be said, without any fear of contradiction, that engines are inherent in his family DNA.

President, can you tell us about your special relationship with the motor world?

«Well, my story is linked to engines and also to the nautical world. It comes from a family history, and each of us is a child of his own history, isn’t it? It all started with my father who, while he was about to start his university studies, understood that – in post-war Italy – there were some areas of Italy with an agricultural vocation that desperately needed means of transport: so he left his studies to engage in that commercial activity.

Up to the now famous Samocar, the family business.

«Yes, dad’s winning intuition arrives at the end of the 1960s, taking over exclusive BMW ownership in Italy. It was the first dealership. What a story: the first year they sold only nineteen, that is one and a half cars a month. To understand each other, before we were sold to the factory, we sold more than eight thousand».

But Samocar, the result of the merger of three companies – Sport Auto Roma, Motor and Car Center SpA – represented BMW, Ferrari, Maserati, Rolls-Royce and Bentley in Rome.

«Yes, actually the company saw the light in ’57. I wasn’t even born. We have always remained linked to Ferrari and Maserati, we are the oldest, oldest and most consolidated: we represent the brands par excellence of world automobiles. So to answer the previous question: my relationship? It was a school of life, in which you really learn, as I often say, to sing and carry the cross”.

What teachings did he receive?

«My father used to tell me: “Fall in love with whoever you want, but never fall in love with a car because we can’t afford it”. We have seen machines that today would have incalculable fortunes, but if we hadn’t sold them at that time we would have had other financial problems».

So he didn’t fall in love with a car?

«I’m 1.93 tall, so I’m outside certain stereotyped schemes. For example: I’ve never owned a red Ferrari, but always a blue one. I had a 456, a few years ago I went to look for it and I took it back, as well as for motorcycles and that BMW R 80 G/S Paris with the strange orange stripe that cuts through the tank with an orange saddle».

Today, his daily car is no secret.

«I travel with the Maserati Levante, also out of respect for the companies that I represent with my family: with the passing of my father, I am now also its president. But, again, I’ve always loved blue cars. And I want to give you a tip: go and take a peek at the Ferrari color range: you will find Malagò blue…”.

Once he mentioned his dad’s hands on the wheel of a car: it was a photo, but who knows how many other memories…

«There would be too many, but I’ll tell one for everyone: there was a historic meeting of dealers in Bologna at a time when contracts between factories and dealers were changing. I was next to my father, who stood up, spoke and said: “You see, you must understand that there are three things that we Italians, Catholics and entrepreneurs, must never touch: the first is our mother, the second is Madonna. The third? The commission…». A thunderous applause came down, I had a lot of fun that day ».

He lived a life in cars, in luxury, in speed…

«I have to tell the truth, I’ve never really had a visceral relationship with the car: I’m a lover of beautiful things, I can’t get passionate about a project if it’s only industrial, if it’s a number. I can not make it. But if instead I see a beautiful object…well, I think philosophy and ethics of elegance go together: that involves me. Instead the maniac, in the good sense, sees the technological part, the solutions in the cockpit rather than the dashboard».

So she is not among them.

«No, I’m interested in beauty, a speech that also applies to the female universe. Therefore, whether the material is carbon or other, the important thing – for me – is the sensation to the touch».

But was there a car that excited you?

«The first car that honestly drove me crazy was a Maserati Mexico: that dashboard is all

gno with that drawer that opened with a steel knob and that wonderful tachometer. It was a work of art. And the change? You had to have a super muscular left foot, you had to pull it all the way. Even years later, if you entered it you could feel it perspire, a deadly thing. What about the air conditioning vents? If you aimed them at yourself and put the fan on three, after a second you had congestion. Then, the mufflers, with that exhaust and the noise of the engine».

Here, the sound of the engine. But, in 2035, everything will go quiet and go electric.

“I’m quite frankly, I really think there’s some self-harm here. I think this stuff got out of hand. Now, I realize that one cannot go against the wave and that it must be accompanied and not opposed: however, there are ways and means of accompanying it. I think of our country, but how can you think that in twelve years’ time we will be ready, one hundred percent? Because that’s what we’re talking about. Will our homes be able to be? Why don’t you tell me that we will only charge cars on the street, which is a joke. Well, this is a film that I really want to see. People today think: “but do I have to waste two hours of my day to recharge the car?” And then ask yourself another question.

Which?

«Today we know that petrol costs more than electricity. Do you know the reason? He excised them. And do you think they will not then be moved to electricity? Or do you think that the State will do without those revenues, estimated at twenty-five billion? And again: the disposal of lithium batteries? Shall we talk about it? I don’t know, it seems like deja vu to me: everything looks a lot like the story of the Internet broadband, and then you discover that Italy is all sea, mountains and lakes. So, I’m fondly concerned, but not about the factories: about the costs. Who will live will see some beautiful ones».

Let’s go back to her, and her memories. Some madness?

«Well, when I was seventeen I had a silver Honda 125 with a piece of blue tank, my father gave it to me. In the summer my fiancée, Polissena, moved to the Argentario and I joined her every evening to spend a little time with her, and to return to Rome the next day: she was driven without helmets, I was delighted. There was all of life in that hour and a half journey.’

And what did he pass on to his daughters?

«The two of them are very practical people: they sometimes fight over a Smart, but usually they use the Panda, even if it doesn’t have an automatic transmission…».

Panda, therefore Fiat. There remains one last person to mention: Gianni Agnelli.

«We spoke with the lawyer the day before. He told me “I’ll come tomorrow”. And I, from our former headquarters in Settebagni, just outside the ring road of Rome which at the time was full countryside, I ran to get to him as soon as we closed the office. Other pages of important history, especially in terms of gratitude. All I can say about him is that he loved driving very much ».

So: thank you motor world, for all the teachings of life.

«I will answer like this: the boat gives me all the freedom I want, the motorbike that direct sense of contact with nature and cars make you truly independent».