Malaysia Music Festival Cancelled after The 1975 Lead Singer Criticizes Anti-LGBTQ Laws and Engages in Onstage Kiss

Title: Malaysian Music Festival Cancelled after The 1975 Singer Criticizes Anti-LGBTQ Laws and Kisses Bandmate on Stage

Date: [Date]

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN) – The highly anticipated Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia has been abruptly canceled following controversial conduct by British band The 1975’s lead singer, Matty Healy. The festival, scheduled to last three days, was called off by the Ministry of Communications after Healy openly criticized the country’s anti-LGBTQ laws and engaged in an onstage kiss with his bandmate.

Homosexual acts are currently illegal in Malaysia, carrying hefty fines and up to 20 years of imprisonment as punishment. The incident involving Healy occurred on Friday night during the band’s performance at the festival in Kuala Lumpur. A captured video clip of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Healy’s expletive-laden speech strongly denounced the restriction on sexual preferences, stating, “I don’t see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then being told who we can have sex with.” Healy further addressed the young audience, acknowledging their progressive values and potential sexual orientations. Despite his anger, the band ultimately decided not to cancel the show in order to avoid disappointing their dedicated fans.

The situation escalated when the lead singer was joined on stage by bassist Ross MacDonald, who kissed him. This incited further controversy and prompted the Malaysian Ministry of Communications to issue immediate cancellation orders for the remainder of the festival.

A statement released by the Good Vibes Festival expressed deep regret for the cancellation and cited the controversial behavior and remarks made by Matty Healy as the reason behind this decision. The festival organizers emphasized that their action aligned with the Ministry of Communications and Digital’s directive, which condemns any conduct that defies or ridicules Malaysian laws. The statement also issued apologies to ticket holders, vendors, sponsors, and partners affected by the sudden cancellation.

CNN has reached out to both the Malaysian Home Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office for their comments on the incident.

Healy’s actions have generated mixed reactions online, with some fans expressing concern that the band’s behavior could potentially lead to stricter restrictions on artistic expression in Malaysia. Criticism also emerged from members of the LGBTQ community in Malaysia, who labeled Healy’s actions as “performative” and cautioned against the possibility of increased discrimination as a consequence.

This is not the first instance in which Matty Healy has courted controversy. Earlier this year, he drew criticism for an onstage gesture resembling a Nazi salute during the performance of their song “Love it If We Made It,” which includes lyrics critical of Kanye West. In 2019, Healy defied anti-LGBT laws in Dubai by kissing a male fan during a concert.

Following that incident, Healy posted on Twitter, “Thank you Dubai, you were amazing. I don’t think we’ll be allowed back because of my ‘behavior,’ but I know I love you, and I wouldn’t have done anything differently if given the chance again.”

As Malaysia grapples with the aftermath of this incident, debates surrounding artistic freedom, LGBTQ rights, and cultural expression are expected to intensify, highlighting the ongoing struggle for equal rights and acceptance within the country.

