Original title: Male Star Street Shooting | Please don’t miss the backless outfit of Sweet Tea!and the get off work of the brothers Reuters

Hello friends, have a nice weekend~

The first wave of male star street shooting in September, the content is wonderful, not to be missed! The Chinese-speaking area is still contracted by the brothers of “Overcoming the Thorns” (even Zhao Wenzhuo, the elder brother of the first season, is also here), and the “primitive tribe” shape of the kid is very special.

If you are in Europe and America, you will definitely be “colored” by Tiancha’s red carpet look at the Venice Film Festival. The beard in Tao’s new drama is so manly. Oh by the way, last week’s promise to drop Ben J.Lo’s second honeymoon photo is also available (with a return airport photo~).

On August 27, Yang Changqing appeared in Changsha

Let the youngest post-95s “brother” in “Overcoming Toughness” start the show! ICE is dressed as a skater boy, blessed by Cuban chains, and certified by trendy men in this issue.

I thought he was a cool rapper, but he couldn’t manage his expressions in the show, funny boy+1.

On August 31, Wilber Pan appeared in Changsha

Pan Shuai and ICE upstairs were in the relationship between teachers and students in “New Rap in China“. When it comes to the “climbing team” whose DNA is moved again! After a few years, the two of them are now a team member in “Overcoming the Thorns”, look, even the poses are exactly the same!

On August 28, Su Jianxin appeared in Changsha

Haha, why do you guys in the “Overcoming Toughness” group carry a thing! Xin was holding an electronic keyboard, and he could see his musical cells. Smooth hair + black and white sweater shape, a little tender~

On August 27, Wu Kequn appeared in Changsha

This Look and the color matching upstairs are a bit linked, but Wu Kequn put on a shirt and gold wire glasses, which showed a more literary atmosphere.

The first performance of “Overcoming Toughness” aired two days ago, he and ICE, Wilber Pan, and Zhang Zhenyue’s “New Earth” won the first place, congratulations.

On August 31, Zhang Yunlong appeared in Beijing

This one also carried the musical instrument brought back from “a program” in Changsha

On August 27, Wang Linkai appeared in Beijing

The old cowhide vest, the torn trousers, the gauze-like sleeves, the scattered long hair, the little ghost has a “primitive tribe” feeling on his body… Does the red manicure attract you?

On August 28, Wang Sulong appeared in Beijing

Mr. Wang’s trip to “Fifty Kilometers of Peach Blossom Dock” was really not in vain, and his dressing skills were significantly improved.

Take this lake blue tooling suit as an example, it is still his casual style, but it lacks the student spirit of the past, and adds a sense of leisurely relaxation, which makes it more comfortable to look at.

On August 28, Zhao Wenzhuo appeared in Beijing

Brother Zhuo and Zhao Danlu have sent their daughter to study in Switzerland. Brother Zhuo is in charge of pushing the luggage. Little Rose and her mother are holding hands and you can tell they are very reluctant.

On August 25, local time, Chris Pine appeared in Los Angeles

The day before his 42nd birthday, Pie went out to dinner in a formal dress. This background and shooting angle have a kind of rush to appear in the TV series, and the curled ends of the hair are a bit cute.

On August 30, local time, Chris Pine appeared in California

He looks so fresh in the fitness look, especially the feeling of tying his hair and changing his face upstairs (ten years younger…). Put on yellow slippers after exercising, cute value up~

On August 26, local time, Chris Pratt appeared in California

Papa went out to lunch with his wife and mother and packed a pizza, oh what a great weekend. However, why did the big sun at noon wear a sweater, help, he has already started to feel the heat for him!

On September 1, local time, Chris Pratt appeared in California

This is the lesson learned from the previous two days, Papa put on a very cool and breathable big T-shirt, waiting for the car on the roadside to refuel. He also put on a small pose and looked at the phone sideways as if he was playing a game.

It’s a fitness pa who can do push-ups anytime, anywhere~ Maybe I’m losing fat for the pizza I ate two days ago

。

On September 2, local time, Timothee Chalamet appeared in Venice

Tiancha also went to Venice to participate in the film festival. This time, it is mainly to promote the new film “Bone and All”. The retro knitted jacket is matched with camouflage shorts and short boots. It is a little handsome guy with a sunny smile.

Let’s take a look at his red carpet style↓

The red halterneck suit also has some flashing effects, and the black leather boots are full of color, this body is a bit too coquettish~

Looking at the back, it’s suitable for a cupping hahahaha.

On August 31, local time, Chris Evans appeared in Florida

In the filming of the new film “The Pain Hustlers” by Mr. Tao and Emily Blunt, the suit looks so handsome, but the sun is so big that he can’t open his eyes, and his face is pink and tender.

American Bodhisattva has a special beard shape in this drama, let me show you a close-up view!

On August 31, local time, Jared Leto appeared in New York

The stadium in Queens is crowded with stars again to watch the US Open, and Mr. Rabbit and his friends watched it very seriously. Today’s set is too sports and leisure, and it will not be his Style if it is not transformed. That’s how the pink silk scarf around the neck comes from.

On August 24, local time, Jared Leto appeared in St Tropez

Haha, Young Master Lai Rabbit, who is on vacation by the sea, has a flowery shirt and a pose of the second middle school. This is the correct way for him to open it.

On August 27, local time, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appeared in Italy

Last week, Ben & J.Lo promised you the second wave of honeymoon street shooting! It can be seen that even the drinks in their hands have been carefully designed.

A photo of kissing a dog ↑.

On August 29, local time, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appeared in Los Angeles

The couple took a private jet home. This trip was relatively short, probably because the two were busy with their careers!

J.Lo is preparing to join the group to shoot the new movie “Atlas”.

On August 30, local time, Leonardo DiCaprio appeared in New York

Xiao Lizi and friends have dinner at Il Buco restaurant, low-key and comfortable. Has everyone eaten his love melon recently? Foreign media broke the news that he had just broken up with his girlfriend Camila Moroone, who had been with him for four years, and “seamlessly connected” a new 22-year-old girlfriend.

Emm…probably ball grass is so self-willed, we have never been it~

On August 27, local time, Leonardo DiCaprio appeared in Malibu

Xiao Lizi went to a friend’s house to play for a while. Although this body is very simple, it is clean and looks much more handsome than the one above, and he can feel that he is a little thinner.

On August 28, local time, Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale appeared in California

Did Jiu have a white hair? With a big gold chain and flower arms, it is full of big taste. Walking the dog on a mountain bike with model fiancee Kelly is also cool.

On August 30, local time, Max Minghella and Elle Fanning appeared in London

The low-key young couple was caught walking at night, because they have been in the same frame for too long and thought they were BE! After all, the two are twelve years apart, so I don’t know if there is a generation gap, but it’s been four years since we met when we filmed the movie “Teen Spirit” and until now!

On August 31, local time, Aaron Paul appeared in West Hollywood

Xiaofan held his 43rd birthday party at the Fleur Room and invited many good friends, like Annabell Wallis or something. This one can also be used as an emoji, with a few big characters: “Are you okay?”

On September 1, local time, Charlie Hunnam and Djimon appeared in Los Angeles

It seems that “Rebel Moon” is finally about to be produced. After all, the two leading actors have started cooking together. Charlie looks like a lot of vicissitudes without shaving hahaha! Looking forward to Zack Snyder’s new work.

On August 27, local time, Adam Levine appeared in Miami

Ma Laowu and his two friends went out with tattoos, and Mi fear began to shiver~

Do you feel that the male star on the first party in September is inexplicably wonderful, especially in the European and American regions, quickly hand over your experience!

