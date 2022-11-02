Reprinted from: Poster Fashion

Original title: Male Star Street Shooting | The content of Bieber in this issue is too high, and Huang Jue is also good here in Chinese!

Happy weekend guys! Since Halloween is Monday, everyone has already played the drag party in advance these two days, right? Check out the street shots for inspiration!

This week’s Chinese male star street shooting is more interesting is Wang Sulong, who uses clothes to sing for himself

This Bieber in Europe and the United States has too much content. He has handsome solo photos, shopping with his wife, and the same frame as Mengde. I haven’t seen him so delicate for a long time! Dabu and Nicola also cosplayed Romeo and Juliet at the Halloween party…don’t miss it wow.

On October 22, Wang Sulong appeared in Beijing

Seeing that Mr. Wang’s whole mood has become better (cute), so I put it at the beginning!

I believe many people will think that such pink platform shoes can only be worn by cute little girls, but he matched the blue jacket with vermilion and black inner layers for transition, which is quite harmonious~ The little brain axe on the sleeve is also very cute.

If you saw the cover of his 10th solo album “21st Century Romance”, the title song “Dance Before Saying Goodbye”, you would wonder: “Is he playing songs for himself in this outfit? Right, right!”

On October 21, Oscar appeared in Beijing

If you pay attention to the street shooting before Oscar (for example, we have it in last week’s male star street shooting), you will find that he really likes to wear a skirt + boots combination, and black and white is his theme color. Today’s suit is also inlaid with pearls, and the sense of fashion bursts out with the bouquet of white roses in his hand.

It can be seen from every time he walks to the airport that he is a delicate boy, and there is no problem in pulling this body directly to the streets of fashion week.

On October 23, Lee Seung-hyun appeared in Beijing

Oppa’s beloved wide-brimmed hat and feather pendant reappeared, and the shirt coat and sneakers were a bit stray, and might be considered a street artist.

On October 26, Ling Chao appeared in Changsha

The silky lake blue suit with golden buttons enhances the aristocratic atmosphere, the rose makeup tulle Choker adds astringency, and the silver-haired Ling Chao is a high-spirited idol.

On October 23, Wang Ziyi appeared in Shanghai

All Black (the other two in the same frame are also

) casual street boy, the recent incidents about his “face change” on the Internet have been fermenting, what do you think?

On October 24, Huang Jue appeared in Beijing

“The most fashionable uncle circle” is my uncle. The work coat is matched with the old shoes. From the powder blue on the head to the feeling of “collision” on the feet, there are six or seven colors, and the fashionable and interesting Uncle Jue who doesn’t love it~

On October 22, Wu Jiacheng appeared in Beijing

Every time I see a person with a musical instrument at the airport, I think: “This person must really love music.” For example, Wu Jiacheng, with a simple gray suit and baseball cap, is easily reminiscent of Dream Chaser.

On October 22, local time, Justin Bieber appeared in West Hollywood

Thanks pods! I can’t remember when was the last time I saw a mustard-looking Bieber, the big T-shirt and Hoodies seemed to be welded to him before! Only at Dress Code’s birthday party for Eyes Wide Shut did he get to see him taking care of himself.

On October 24, local time, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber appeared in New York

Couple holding hands and going out for dinner date. Bieber’s color matching is very harmonious, very fairy tale. Beavers are leather jackets ➕ jeans, fashionable and age-reducing~

On October 26, local time, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes appeared in Beverly Hills

Looking at Bieber wearing a fluorescent powder cap, he has begun to miss him in All Black upstairs. On Wednesday night, he was seen sitting in the co-pilot instead of his wife Beaver, but Mengde👇!

Speaking of which, both of them have gone through a low point this year, and they are very similar! They both canceled this year’s tour due to illness, Bieber due to a complication of Ramsay Hunt syndrome (facial paralysis), and Mende due to psychological issues.The two handsome guys with such fate went to play together

。

On October 25, local time, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appeared in New York

The two, who have always been known as Pink&Blue’s CP Look, played a lot of black and gold at the Time magazine awards ceremony.

Although Master Gun’s hair looks damaged, this transparent corset is really flamboyant and eye-catching, and smoking a cigarette is even more ruffian.

On October 21, local time, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde appeared in New York

The blue and white lingerie vest of Ha-roll is very childish, but the hairstyle does not match well, and it feels more refreshing and handsome with smooth hair. Olivia’s sense of relaxation is in place and fashionable.

On October 24, local time, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas appeared in New York

The flight jacket has hair on the neckline, Er Qiao’s body is fashionable and warm, and the white color matching and Feifei seem to be lovers~

On October 26, local time, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appeared in Los Angeles

The two attended the premiere of “Black Panther 2” together. After 6 years, Ri Ri finally released a new song!So Brother A is rare and handsome

On October 27, local time, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas appeared in Los Angeles

Joe took his wife to dinner with the family at the Catch Steak restaurant in Los Angeles. It seemed to be a special and important day, and both of them were dressed up. Priyanka’s body is very saturated and dazzling, and she is overjoyed.

On October 28, local time, Aaron Taylor-Johnson appeared in London

Aaron, who went to the Notting Hill community for dinner, wore a white T and jeans in a khaki trench coat, a classic British men’s street style (this hairline is very English

), was scolded by the pink phone case.

On October 27, local time, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicolas Peltz appeared in West Hollywood

Big Bo and Nicola attend a Halloween party. Cos took the shape of the male and female protagonists in the version of “Romeo and Juliet” by Xiao Lizi.

Nicola wore a white dress with angel wings. At the same time, Dabu is wearing armor and holding a sword.

Let’s take a look at the original ↑, how do you think they are restored?

On October 27, local time, Ashton Kutcher appeared in California

Haha, why would anyone wear a Boy Scouts costume to a Halloween party, that’s pretty cool.

It is said that Kutcher was recently announced by the New York Running Association (NYRR) as the star lineup of the city marathon. This is actually his first time running a horse. In order to complete the race, Ashton has been training for 18 weeks under the guidance of the coach!

On October 26, local time, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appeared in California

The eldest sister accompanied Travis to work in the studio. The olive green flight jacket + green flame sweater was another unexpected couple outfit.

On October 19, local time, Bruce Willis appeared in Santa Monica

Bruce, who was temporarily retired from the big screen because of illness, lived a normal life. Wearing a simple white T and blue shirt and eating and drinking with friends, I am retired.

Since we can’t retire yet, let’s get dry! How was your halloween party? Did you see any funny outfits?

