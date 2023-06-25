Malena Galmarini will face Zamora for the mayor of Tigre

In the next Tigre elections, Malena Galmarini, renowned head of Aysa and wife of Sergio Massa, a candidate for president for Unión por la Patria, will step forward and run as a candidate for the mayor of Tigre. He will face Julio Zamora, the current communal chief. This political move marks an important point for the Minister of Economy, who will seek to recover the founding bastion of the Renovation Front.

Galmarini does not have an easy path, since he must pass the test of the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections (PASO) against Zamora, who succeeded Massa in the Tigre mayor and has maintained his position since the 2015 and 2019 elections. Now, Zamora is seeking his third term in the district of the First Electoral Section.

As for Sergio Massa’s support for his wife, he did not wait and expressed his message of encouragement through social networks: «Strength mayor, I love you». This public and political endorsement reinforces the commitment and unity of the married couple in the political contest.

Galmarini also confirmed his candidacy through the networksusing the hashtag “#Tigrequieremás” and announcing her candidacy as mayor of Tigre with his team of colleagues.

Malena Galmarini was recognized for her management at the head of AySA during the government of Alberto Fernández. Despite the rumors that placed her as a possible lieutenant governor behind Axel Kicillof, she decided to run for mayor for the first time.. His political career includes an experience as a councilor in 2008 and, since 2019, he has been leading Aguas y Saneamientos Argentinos.

With this decision, Galmarini seeks to become the highest authority of Tigrea district with a strong political and symbolic weight in the region. The electoral contest between Galmarini and Zamora is expected to be close, with both candidates mobilizing their bases and presenting proposals for the development and progress of the municipality.





