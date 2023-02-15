Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the most widespread and pronounced terms in the contemporary textile industry is “regeneration”, which populates sustainability strategies and refers above all to the nature of certain yarns born from the recovery of waste. The choice to regenerate, however, can extend beyond the product, and even involve the activity and even the existence of entire companies. This is the case of Malo, a historic Tuscan brand specializing in excellent cashmere knitwear. Founded in 1972 by brothers Alfredo and Giacomo Canessa, after almost three decades of international growth and decades, but also after a series of changes of ownership, it seemed destined to decline.

Walter Maiocchi

In 2018, however, the regeneration begins, thanks to the financial Finplace Due, led by the Venetian entrepreneur Walter Maiocchi, who with the partners Luigino Belloni and Bastian Mario Stangoni, takes over not only the company, but also the its laboratory in Campi Bisenzio, the production site in Borgonovo Val Tidone in Emilia Romagna, the flagship stores, and above all the workers. A choice that immediately reveals the will of the new owners: to regenerate all that heritage. «It wasn’t easy, especially the last few years that put us to the test – explains Maiocchi -. But we have shown our strength, and today our road seems to be going downhill».

It is thanks to the success of this relaunch that Malo was able to celebrate its first 50 years in 2022, with three events in Milan (in the boutique at 10 Corso Como), Forte dei Marmi (at Bagno Annetta) and Rome (in the shop designed by Gianfranco Ferré in his original role as architect): «Last year made us very confident, the turnover amounted to 12.5 million euros, and this 2023 will be an even more important year», continues the entrepreneur. Malo now has nine directly managed stores in Italy and is present in about 150 wholesale points of sale in Europe: «We will invest to start our expansion abroad, counting on the reopening of the markets and the recovery of tourism – adds Maiocchi -. The main targets are the United States, where we are also ready with a new e-commerce platform, and China, where we will be present on WeChat. In both cases, these are markets where Malo is much loved».

Maiocchi and his partners were right in seeing the future of the company in the historic, very high quality of Malo workmanship: also for this reason it appeared natural and necessary to protect the more than 100 workers, with people who have been in the company for decades and who keep an invaluable heritage of craftsmanship: «People have been and will always be the heart of our formula, of the “made in Malo” – underlines Maiocchi -. We trust that this is also an aspect appreciated by our customers. Our way of producing may seem not very advantageous from an economic point of view, but it takes years to learn embroidery or mending. The craftsmanship and attention to detail are precisely what distinguishes us».

However, the more experienced people are also being joined by young resources: «So far we have had no difficulty in involving them», says Maiocchi, revealing that Malo is almost unique in an industry that is struggling to manage generational turnover. Also thanks to the attention to issues dear to the younger generations, such as sustainability: all the cashmere used by Malo is certified, as are the organic cotton and linen yarns for the summer collections; more and more regenerated yarns are also used, in fact, and with production waste products are created such as Monsai caps, obtained from threads close to the core of the fortress, the classic cone used in textile production, which would normally be discarded; interesting encounters are experimented between cashmere and vegetable and low environmental impact fibers such as raffia and hemp.