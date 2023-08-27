Maluma Releases New Album “Don Juan” featuring Lionel Messi and Controversy Ensues

Colombian singer and producer, Maluma, has released his highly anticipated album “Don Juan”, featuring a standout track titled “Trofeo” which includes an appearance by Argentine soccer star, Lionel Messi. Excitement surrounding the collaboration has been building since Maluma shared several behind-the-scenes photos on his Instagram account, giving fans a sneak peek of the music video, which can now be watched on his YouTube channel.

In the music video, Messi is seen in the final moments walking through a tunnel sporting an Inter Miami shirt while holding a trophy. The soccer maestro then presents the trophy to Maluma himself, who is also seen wearing the jersey of the American soccer team. This unexpected collaboration between the renowned singer and the global football sensation has sparked a frenzy among Maluma’s dedicated fanbase.

While some admirers are enthralled and thrilled by Messi’s appearance in the music video, others have expressed disappointment due to the ongoing rivalry between Messi and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. Followers of Ronaldo tend to dismiss Messi, leading to controversy surrounding the soccer player’s involvement in the video.

The release of “Don Juan” marks Maluma’s tenth studio album, signaling a major evolution in the artist’s musical style. With this latest project, Maluma aims to transcend his iconic alter ego “Papi Juancho” and present a more mature and versatile version of himself. The album features collaborations with legendary artists such as Yandel, Don Omar, and the duo Jowell y Randy, which further enhances its appeal to a diverse range of music enthusiasts.

Maluma’s “Don Juan” is set to make waves in the music industry, showcasing the artist’s growth and creative prowess. Fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting the album’s release, anticipating an exceptional musical experience that will further solidify Maluma’s position as one of Latin music’s most influential and innovative figures.