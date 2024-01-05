Maluma’s Journey to Fatherhood: How He Found Out He’s Going to Be a Dad

Latin Pop Sensation, Maluma, Announces He Will Be a Father in 2023

In an unexpected turn of events, Colombian singer Maluma has revealed that he and his girlfriend Susana Gomez are expecting their first child, a daughter they plan to name “Paris.” The news was shared by the couple in an emotional video posted on Maluma’s Instagram account, in which the singer expressed his disbelief and overwhelming joy at the upcoming arrival of their baby girl.

The couple has been together since 2019, but only made their relationship public in 2021. They have since been open about their journey toward parenthood, sharing their excitement and anticipation with their fans on social media.

“The greatest joy in the world,” Maluma expressed in a recent Q&A session with fans, as he talked about the upcoming arrival of their daughter. “I still don’t believe it, it still seems like a dream, a lie.”

The pregnancy announcement, made on October 19, took the world by surprise, and fans have been eagerly following the couple’s journey into parenthood ever since. “What a year 2023/2024 will be historic,” Maluma wrote in the caption of the video, which has garnered over 174 thousand views. “Watch until the end, I always wanted to show you this moment.”

The couple’s excitement and love for their unborn child have been palpable in their social media posts, with Maluma not shying away from expressing his emotions about the impending arrival of their daughter. “What a hoot! What a bunch of strange emotions,” he exclaimed in the video, as the couple shared a tender hug while opening a surprise box that contained the pregnancy news.

As they await their daughter’s arrival in the coming months, Maluma and Gomez are beaming with happiness and gratitude, sharing their excitement with their fans and followers. The news of their growing family has brought a new dimension to Maluma’s life, as he continues to make history in the music industry.

Despite keeping his personal life private, Maluma has been open about his relationship with Gomez, and the couple’s journey into parenthood. Now, as they anticipate the birth of their daughter, the couple is nothing short of thrilled and eager to embrace this new chapter in their lives. Stay tuned for more updates as Maluma and Gomez prepare to welcome their baby girl into the world.

