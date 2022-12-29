Home Entertainment MAMAMOO’s agency RBW acquires ‘Running Man’ production company – Xinhua English.news.cn
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On December 29, according to Korean media reports, RBW, the affiliate of the girl group MAMAMOO, recently acquired the production company of “Running Man”, and the follow-up development is curious.

Mamamoo’s agency said that it recently held a board of directors and decided to acquire 50% of the management shares of Urban Works, a company specializing in the production of variety shows and drama content. The share sale contract will be signed on January 2 next year. And finish the balance payment within the first half of the year, and officially become the largest shareholder of Urban works.

A representative of RBW said, “Through the acquisition of Urban Works, we will plan and produce a variety of cultural information marketing projects, and maximize the value of our artists and music intellectual property (IP). By ensuring that cultural information production infra can be made faster We are looking forward to creating a strong synergy with each other as we continue to cultivate global artists.”

It is reported that Urban works is a comprehensive media company established in March 2009, mainly engaged in the production of KBS 2TV “The Return of Superman”, SBS TV “Running Man”, Channel A “Dr. Oh’s Golden Clinic”, tvN “Black dog”, OCN “Bad Guys” and other variety shows, TV drama content, new media content planning, artist brokerage and other businesses. Recently, he has also expanded his business field through agency marketing, advertising production, and execution of media advertising.

RBW will take this acquisition as an opportunity to strengthen its content production capabilities, and is promoting the formulation of strategies to expand the field of content production to include dramas, variety shows, and movies other than music.

