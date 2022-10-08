Mame Kurogouchi’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection is inspired by bamboo weaving utensils with rich history and rich culture. Today, it is connected with the daily life of Japanese writers, and it is indispensable. The series explores various weaving techniques in the evolution and development of bamboo weaving utensils.

The staggered interweaving of bamboo baskets is drawn from the natural characteristics of “color”, “light”, “shadow” and “shape” of Yuzhu. Designer Maiko Kurogouchi was attracted by the texture aesthetics, delicate weaving art of bamboo baskets and the blank space expressed by “ma” in Japanese. Maiko Kurogouchi found that the harmony between bamboo weaving and flower utensils may also be presented in the relationship between people and clothing. On the other hand, the image of contemporary women—the essential contradictions of strength and flexibility, but can coexist harmoniously—combine into one.

Among the many artists, Kurokawa greatly admired the life and works of Iizuka Rōkansai (1890-1958). Iizuka reinvents everyday utensils with ingenious craftsmanship, innovating and interpreting traditional bamboo products from the Meiji and Taisho periods. “I am amazed at Langganzhai’s ability to innovate ideas based on traditional craftsmanship. At the same time, with his strong personal ability and subtle attention to daily life, he strives to break through the limits of bamboo weaving art and maximize the infinite space of bamboo baskets. ” Hei Hanoi exclaimed. In the series, Langganzhai’s iconic exquisite skills (such as Wenxuan flower weaving) are widely reinterpreted in the fabric. The delicate weaving rhythm such as the light rhythm of bamboo pine is combined with the bold hollow space distance, which echoes leisurely in the fabric. in the tone of the entire series.

The embroidery and light and thin willow silk jacquard that the brand is very representative of, combined with the luxurious and pure texture of silk organ yarn, seems to be in the pine forest of Yuzhu and pine brushing the phoenix flute, which outlines the graceful and graceful charm of bamboo, and the dignified and restrained elegance. Invented in Oita Prefecture, Japan before World War II, bamboo beads are specially recreated in this collection using a gradient printing and dyeing process, woven into unique silhouettes of dresses, vests and skirts. Mame Kurogouchi’s signature corduroy embroidery emerges in its most refined form to date: sharply contoured, endowed with strings, reminiscent of the shape of a bamboo basket utensil. The ‘Sakiori’ rag woven jacket blends rounded, three-dimensional silhouettes and fabrics with ceramic buttons handcrafted in collaboration with artist Ryohei Yamamoto and Yuki Hirakura, a ceramist at Komononari Kiln, a Japanese handcrafted china brand in Arita, Japan by Kurokawachi Send a pillow to the smallest details of each item in the collection. The piping finish of the pockets traces its origin to the border of the bamboo basket, the unevenly dyed cord recalls the most classic bamboo basket weaving art, and the silk cotton jacquard single product surpasses the expressiveness of the original weaving pattern.

The 2023 spring and summer series is based on natural colors – mint green evokes the freshness and purity of bamboo forests, while the ancient pine tie-dye metaphors the natural layers of bamboo that have been scorched by fireplace smoke for a long time. Pleated trousers and tank tops mirror kimono shapes, exploring a unique contemporary aesthetic through dobby weave and undyed organic brown cotton.

Through all aspects, you can feel the inspiration of bamboo baskets: bamboo is smoked and woven into rope weaving techniques to create feather-light necklaces, earrings and ear clips; collaboration with Japanese master handmade hat brand Kijima Takayuki Bamboo hat, handcrafted by artisans, woven with bamboo beads and string. In addition to the cat-heeled high-heeled shoes with an impactful weave, the brand ingeniously innovates the traditional Japanese clogs “Zori”, and selects the famous Kyoto shoe brand Hakimono Sekizuka for cooperation, combining traditional hand-made straps with light leather soles, which perfectly conveys the series Eternal strength and modern rhythm represented.