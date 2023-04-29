Mammon’s Throne – Mammon’s Throne – Album Review

Mammon’s Throne – Mammon’s Throne

Almost every one of us is familiar with the biblical term “disdainful mammon”. In terms of ancestry, it is a very old Aramaic word meaning possession or wealth.

Its negative meaning was reinforced by literary and theatrical works. John Milton deepened the negative depiction of the demon Mammon in his world-famous poem Paradise Lost. Here the demon Mammon was among the fallen angels who turned against God under the influence of Satan.

The musical demon throne has been based in Australia since 2018. After an intensive phase with three singles released Mammon’s Throne her debut album in 2019 Forward Unto Flame.

Doom Metal was offered with powerful epic vocals. Appropriately, lyrics are presented on topics such as despair, madness and hopelessness. The band has toured extensively in Australia, releasing a digital EP featuring two live tracks in late 2021.

Hardness with corners and edges

On the current long player Mammon’s Throne but a lot has happened. The material has become harder and has more edges and charm compared to the debut. The epic doom has become an extreme doom. The formerly voluminous chest vocals are now interspersed with harsh death growls.

The guitars start at the opener Return Us To The Stars in Doomtempo, but change and towards the end of the song show a closeness to Black Metal in harmony and density. All this is linked in a perfect way in the more than eight minutes and spices up this and the following compositions. You can watch the opener HERE listen

Is this still Doom?

The much shorter one starts faster Beyond and spoils us with ever thicker sound and double bass. Is this still Doom? Yes, but in an extreme and mature form. Still worried Mammon’s Throne for variety. So is the third track A King’s Last Lament an epic story told without the initial hardships. Keyboards and acoustic guitar bring purity and clarity to the sung story. A King’s Last Lament is fantastic and very professionally implemented, but in the overall context of the other four tracks it stands out and doesn’t fit in very well.

A rollercoaster of doom

Finest riffs open the Doombrocken Mammon’s Throne (Reap What You Sow). The song really grooves and the vocals get harsher and more extreme in the middle part. Breaks intersperse the almost eight minutes. A roller coaster between mid-tempo and slow doom passages ends in deadly funeral doom.

Impure looks even denser. Tough, fat riffs darken the song, which is only kept in the gray area by the vocal lines. Matthew Miller sings rough, growled and finally he nagges until there is hardly any form of increase. Then the song erupts and temporarily develops into a pounding locomotive, which is also played by Candlemass could have come from. But the energy is throttled after a break and bundled with two-part singing, it hits us in the face.

Conclusion

Mammon’s Throne have changed to a Death / Doom reel. Despite all the extremes, it is always possible to bring variety and tension into the Doombrocken. Since we would like to have more of it, the only point to criticize is the short playing time. extremes 8 / 10





