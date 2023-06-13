Man arrested after three found dead on Nottingham streets

police authorities of Nottinghamin it United Kingdomarrested a 31-year-old individual on the morning of this Tuesday, June 13, for being considered the alleged murderer of at least three victims. The alarming event was triggered around 4 in the morning, at which time the bodies of the first two people were discovered.

The body of the third victim was discovered shortly thereafter at another location in the city. The authorities have confirmed that three other people they are receiving medical attention in the hospital after being subjected to a run over attempt with a van on Milton Street.

The three incidents under investigation have occurred in different areas of Nottingham. The accident took place in the commercial center of Milton Streetwhile the two bodies were found in Ilkeston Road, to the east of the city. The third deceased was found in Magdala Roadnorth of the town.

Shortly after the incidents, the police authorities have established a security cordon in the center of the city and have implemented a significant deployment with numerous armed officers. Several ambulances and fire trucks have also been moved to the area.

In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police Chief Kate Meynellhas pointed out that all three incidents are related, although he has stressed that the investigation is at an early stage. “The investigation is in its early stages and a team of detectives are working to establish exactly what happened“, he commented.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, several roads in the city remain closed as this investigation progresses,” he added.

"There are several street closures throughout the city as the facts are investigated. We ask the public and motorists to avoid those areas and plan alternate routes," she said.

High-ranking political leaders have responded immediately to the attacks. He Prime Minister, Rishi Sunakhas expressed appreciation for the prompt response from the police and emergency services.

“I am receiving updates on the events, we must give the police time to carry out their work. My thoughts are with the injured and with the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.“he said in a message on Twitter.

