Man Denies Fabrication of Assault Allegations Against Kevin Spacey

Title: Kevin Spacey Denies Assault Allegations as Third Accuser Testifies in London Trial

LONDON- A man who claims that Kevin Spacey subjected him to a torrent of verbal abuse and grabbed him around the crotch denied claims by the Hollywood star’s lawyer on Thursday that he had fabricated the assault allegations, saying he had concealed the “horrific” incident for years.

The man is one of four who accuse the two-time Academy Award winner of assaulting them in Britain between 2001 and 2013. For much of that time, Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic Theater in London.

Spacey, 63, faces trial in a London court on 12 charges, including sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in non-consensual penetrative sexual activity. He denies all the allegations, and his lawyer has hinted that the accusers are seeking money from Spacey.

The third accuser who testified said Spacey, who smelled strongly of alcohol, peppered him with a torrent of verbal insults like a “machine gun” before grabbing him around the crotch “like a cobra” backstage at a London theater during a charity event in the early 2000s.

During cross-examination, Spacey’s attorney, Patrick Gibbs, alleged that many parts of the accuser’s story were “completely false”.

“With the utmost respect, you were not there and I was,” replied the man, who cannot be identified under British law and gave evidence out of public view. “It was horrible. And no one has ever spoken to me like that, ever.”

He said the incident left him feeling “demeaned” and “like worthless”.

The man denied the lawyer’s suggestion that he had sought to “monetize” his meeting with Spacey.

Pressed as to why he did not speak at the time, the accuser said that “Mr. Spacey was a shining light of the West End (theater district)” and feared that “if I say anything, I will be the problem.”

“It was such a horrible thing. I boxed it up in my mind and tried not to think about it,” she said.

The alleged victim is the third man to say Spacey aggressively grabbed his crotch. Prosecutors have described the actor as a predatory “sexual harasser.”

The jury of nine men and three women is scheduled to hear a fourth plaintiff next week. The trial began last week at Crown Court in Southwark, London, and is expected to last almost a month.

Spacey, who is out on unconditional bail, could face a prison sentence if convicted.

Spacey was one of the biggest names in Hollywood until allegations of sexual misconduct derailed his career, winning an Oscar for best supporting actor for the 1995 film “The Usual Suspects” and another as Lead actor in the 1999 film “American Beauty.” He managed the Old Vic in London between 2004 and 2015.

