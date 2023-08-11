Mando Martínez Responds to ‘Haters’ on TikTok as Martinez Brothers Face Backlash

Headline: Mando Martínez of the Martinez Brothers Responds to Haters on TikTok

Now it is Mando Martínez, the eldest of the brothers and who is the only one who was born in Michoacán, Mexico, who made headlines for a live he did on TikTok in which he faced the ‘haters’.

According to the video circulating on social networks, and which was taken up again on August 10 in some media outlets, the member of the group responded to a user who told him: “Latinos made you famous and they can also take away fame… be more (humble)”.

Armando was blunt when answering: “Saraí, you don’t even know me to say that I am more humble, or talk about humility please Saraí, because those who speak more about humility are those who do not have a drop. Those who are humble do not…they have to say it so that people notice it,” he said in the virtual chat with his followers.

“I love them, even if they throw shit at me… or whatever,” he mentioned about another message he received.

He even read the comment of a user who defended him: “If they don’t like how you are or how you look, what are they doing here?” adding, “That’s what I say.”

“You are the ones who are giving me the ‘views’ of supporting us here, thank you,” he added.

Yahritza and her Essence were allegedly booed

The group made up of Mando, Jairo, and Yahritza had a participation in a concert by Banda MS, but according to a video circulating on the networks, the Martínez brothers would have been booed when they went on stage and the audience shouted to get them down.

However, there are those who assert that the clip was edited and that it is all an audio montage.

The group from Washington declared on its recent visit to Mexico that they did not like the food and neither did the noise of the country’s capital. Despite the fact that they apologized for “not knowing how to express themselves,” they continue to be criticized.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

