Manelyk González Facing Health Setback After Cosmetic Procedure Rejection

Influencer and actress Manelyk González is currently experiencing the aftermath of a cosmetic procedure that her body rejected, specifically in the area of vision. The Mexican star revealed to the cameras of the program “Hoy” that she is currently undergoing treatment to cure the vision area.

“I’m still in treatment, in fact, I’m doing much better, but I’m still in treatment. The thing is that I could have surgery, but I’m afraid of doing something. So, with medications and so on… I’m undoing the product, let’s see. Patience,” she declared to the production.

According to People in Spanish, the aesthetic procedure caused calcification in Manelyk González’s eyes, which is not easy to remove. One option could be a blepharoplasty, a type of surgery that removes excess skin on the eyelids.

“…like blepharoplasty, they open it, but we don’t know if the product is irrigated or not; then, it could turn out worse. It’s like a coin toss,” explained the participant of “Acapulco Shore” from MTV Latin America, who now refuses to undergo any invasive treatment.

Despite her health issue, Manelyk González is preparing to make her theater debut next year.

“I am preparing my character. The truth is that it is a challenge for me because it is the first time I do theater… I know it is complicated, but it is not impossible and I have all the attitude and I hope that everyone will see me because I’m going to be everywhere in the Republic,” she said excitedly.

