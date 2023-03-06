Home Entertainment Manes and Bullrich: the least expected romance
by admin
Patricia Bullrich and Facundo Manes met on Saturday at the Harvest Festivaland both were pleasantly surprised about the other, told Alejandro Gomel in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9).

This political love has, of course, a lot of convenience. It is that the internal within Together for Change is becoming increasingly clear, with two antagonistic positions between Horacio Rodriguez Larreta and the president of the PRO.

Patricia Bullrich took photos with radicals in Mendoza and shook the inmate of Together for Change

Within this framework, Bullrich got together with various leaders of radicalism, such as Alfredo Cornejo, Rodolfo Suarez and the correntino Gustavo Valdes. All leaders who, little by little, are lining up behind the candidacy of the former Minister of Security.

For his part, the Buenos Aires head of government maintains a good relationship with Jujuy Gerardo Morales who, for now, is considered a presidential candidate, although we will have to see how the polls develop in the coming weeks. And, based on these figures, to know if he reconsiders his position and joins Larreta’s formula.

López Murphy: in the inmate his heart beats to the beat of Bullrich

The other radical who stands behind the presidential candidate is the radical Martin Lousteauwho intends to succeed him in the election of the City.

In the midst of these comings and goings in the opposition space, the least expected link between the neurosurgeon and one of the toughest figures of the PRO emerges.

AO JL

