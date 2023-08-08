Manifattura Paoloni celebrates 40 years and invests in the territory

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sewing means keeping together. Even in life. This is what a lady managed to do, who in the Marche region of the 1960s, after losing her husband and with two small children, kept together a small all-female workshop where jackets were sewn with recycled fabrics. “Grandma Maria is now 87 years old and her presence is still very important in our family”: says Diletta Paoloni, 35, the third generation of the family of entrepreneurs who in 1983 gave life to the Paoloni factory, one of the most important clothing manufacturers in the Macerata area, based in Appignano. «After high school, my father Michele decided to support her, together with my uncle Luigino. And forty years ago they founded our company». At the beginning they worked as façonisti, above all for Coin and la Rinascente, «but then, since it suited us well, they now had the necessary know-how, in 1998 we launched Paoloni, our formal menswear brand».

At 35, Diletta Paoloni is brand manager of Paoloni and of the other brand owned by the company, Manuel Ritz, taken over in 2007. To get to this role, she worked her way through all sectors: «All my family is very present, I try to understand their know-how», he says. Today it produces about 20,000 garments, in the factories of Appignano and in Romania, it has about 100 employees; in the first half of 2023 it recorded a 15% increase in turnover compared to the same period of 2022, a percentage that is estimated to be maintained until the end of the year. And he celebrates 40 years of activity by focusing precisely on the growth of the family brand: «Paoloni interprets a contemporary formal, attentive to trends, with outerwear as a strong point – he explains -. Our strategy is to offer a targeted collection at competitive prices. We have also recently launched the online shop, it is going very well, we are very focused on it. We also want to launch capsule collections and co-branding, with lifestyle brands, which allow us to overcome seasonality». The same strategy is shared with the other brand of the Manufacture, Manuel Ritz: «We believe in it a lot and we will certainly focus even more on the women’s collection that has been around for five years but is still little known – underlines the manager -. We will also invest in e-commerce in this case: we have found a lot of interest in China, a market we arrive at through the Farfetch e-boutique».

But it is Paoloni who remains at the center of the thoughts of the Manufacture: «I dream of making it grow further, it belongs to a segment, that of the highest formal, with great potential. The challenge is to evolve its image, to also attract younger customers, it’s a long journey, but we are already seeing changes. And then it is the brand that bears our surname. An Italian surname, immediately recognizable abroad with all its meanings». To support this path, the company has decided to set the campaign for the SS 2023 collection in the nature of the Conero National Park. A sign of a strong bond with the territory: «We from the Marches are convinced that we live in the most beautiful region of Italy – he continues -. I myself was born and live here by choice. I would also like to support my local area by acquiring small local brands, not necessarily fashion brands, perhaps in the beauty or home fragrances segment. We have two important districts, Filottrano for clothing and Montegranaro for footwear, but we still don’t know how to value ourselves, as, for example, the Tuscan districts have effectively done. We try to give our contribution».