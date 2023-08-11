MANTAR – Release new digital single and video “Valhalla Hammering”

Appropriate for the start of the “Pain Is Forever And This Is The End Tour 2023”, the German metal duo MANTAR released the brand new single “Valhalla Hammering” including a neat video.



Hanno Klänhardt comments: “Valhalla Hammering is one of those songs that we fell in love with immediately but didn’t make it onto the album last year. It’s one of those songs you don’t write to create an ‘instant classic’, but rather to entertain yourself as a songwriter. It’s about 7 minutes long, but we liked the concept of having the catchiest, most on-point songs all on the last album so it never really found its place. I actually knew while writing it that it most likely wouldn’t end up on the album. In fact, I wrote it with the plan in mind to release it sometime AFTER the release of Pain Is Forever And This Is The End to present something completely different as the next step. It’s always good to create confusion.



The first two minutes is a kind of homage to our VERY early days when Doom was even more important to us as a genre. You can hear that on the last song of our first album, for example. It’s a song called March Of The Crowes. People often said that slow SUPER Heavy suits us well, but we’ve also always been very song oriented, so with Valhalla Hammering we got the best of both worlds. Slow, heavy groove and a catchy, almost trippy hook. Also, we have a crazy flute solo in about 5 minutes. You could call that the pinnacle of our songwriting career.

The video for the song is just as wacky as the song itself. It’s based on a documentary by Amsterdam-based artist Willehad Eilers aka Wayne Horse. The creation of the footage went well beyond a normal video shoot and to be perfectly honest some of it is better left unexplained. Even if we wanted to, we can’t. Enjoy the ride.”

Formed in 2012, MANTAR is one of the leading forces in extreme metal of the past decade. Loved by fans and press alike, the band has taken the world by storm with their unique sound, which has propelled them into the top 10 of the official German album charts and sold out shows across Europe in 2018 with The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze.

Mantar’s current album Pain Is Forever And This Is The End was released on July 15, 2022 via Metal Blade Records and reached the top 2 of the Official German Album Charts in the US and Europe, the top 43 of the Swiss Top 100 Album Charts, the top 60 of Current Hard Music (Billboard USA) and the top 69 of the top 75 in Austria.

They received critical acclaim both in the US and abroad. Praising the “burning Molotov cocktail of black metal, muddy hardcore and classic metal hooks,” Decibel Magazine adds, “Their latest studio album could be their best yet.” Rock Hard writes, “Pain Is Forever… expertly strikes a balance between brute destructiveness and dense, wide-screen atmosphere with true underground hit potential,” while Metal Injection credits the band for “thicker grooves, anthemic choruses, head-nodding rhythms and heavier usage.” the fist-in-the-air school of songwriting.

The band will be performing at Party.San, Desertfest and other events soon! The full list of tour dates is below.

MANTAR live – PAIN IS FOREVER AND THIS IS THE END TOUR

South America

09/02 Bogota, COL Herbivore w/ Assassin

09/03 Pereira, COL Rock Plaza w/ Assassin

09/06 Montevideo, URU Live Era w/ Assassin

7/9 Asuncion, FOR PRF w/ Assassin

09/09 Santiago, CHIL Teatro Cariola w/ Assassin

10/09 São Paulo, BRZL Black September Festival

North America

09/13 Morelia Michoacan, MX Cactus Bar

09/14 Mexico City, MX Bloody Room

09/16 New York, NY Desertfest

Europe

09/29 Frankfurt, DE Zoom Club w/ Slope

09/30 Leipzig, DE UT Connewitz w/ Slope

10/01 Pratteln, CH Up In Smoke

10/07 München, DE Keep It Low

10/08 Nürnberg, DE Z-Bau w/ Slope

10/13 Dortmund, DE Junkyard w/ Slope

10/14 *Secret Show*

10/21 Antwerp, BE Desertfest

10/22 Oignies, FR Tyrant Fest

MUSHROOM:

Hanno Klänhardt – guitars, vocals

Erinc Sakarya – drums

