MANTICORA – Artwork for “Mycelium” released

The Danish power thrash proggies MANTICORA have just announced their 10th album “Mycelium” and immediately released the accompanying artwork!

Thrash, Prog, Power, Black, Death + Pure Heavy Metal and everything your metal heart desires combined in one album, that’s MANTICORA. The band, which began as a power metal band in 1997 – nine albums ago – has transformed and developed its own unique style of heavy metal – a melting pot of everything a true metal fan would want to hear. Welcome to “Mycelium”

After their grandiose, critically acclaimed two-album concept from 2018/2020 plus a 334-page novel (written by the band’s singer, Lars F. Larsen) on which the albums were based, the Danes have slimmed down a bit and created a Another majestic concept album was written, but this time it only lasts 48 minutes.

“Mycelium,” the new work, is less symphonic and has an angrier, rawer approach, with aggressiveness at the forefront. Manticora created a DIY album where the only outside influence was the mastering (performed by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios). Everything else is done by the band themselves: concept, lyrics, music, production, artwork – you name it, Manticora delivers it.

High-octane metal that is only recommended for diehards.

“Mycelium” will be released on CD, LP (black vinyl, limited to 500 copies) and digitally via Mighty Music on January 26, 2024.

Lineup:

Kristian Larsen – guitars

Lars F. Larsen – vocals

Stefan Johansson – guitars

Kasper Gram – bass

Band-Links:

