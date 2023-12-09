MANTICORA – Single “Necropolitans” released

Following the news that they will release their next studio album “Mycelium” in January 2024 via Mighty Music, Danish prog/heavy metallers MANTICORA are now back with the second digital single “Necropolitans” from the album.

“Necropolitans” is the opening track of the album; a journey deep into the symphonic aspect of Manticora’s musical universe. Indecently catchy and right in your face. Just how you want an opening track to be!

Watch and listen to the title track here:

The video was produced by Wayne Joyner, who has done artwork and videos for Dream Theater, Everdawn, ProgPower USA, Scar Symmetry, Static X and Sevendust, among others. “I’ve known Manticora for 18 years and given her history and musical endeavors, I gave the video a Cthuluian vibe – the majority of the video was created in Unreal Engine to tell the story visually and in 3D,” comments Joyner.

Check out the lyric video for “Necropolitans” below or check it out from one of our official media partners who released it for the first time today.

“Necropolitans” is taken from “Mycelium,” the upcoming Manticora album, which will be released on CD, LP (black vinyl, limited to 500 copies) and digitally via Mighty Music on January 26, 2024.

Thrash, Prog, Power, Black, Death, Heavy Metal and everything else your metal heart desires combined in one album, that’s what Manticora is all about. The band, which began as a power metal outfit in 1997 – nine albums ago – has transformed and developed its own unique style of heavy metal – a melting pot of everything a true metal fan would want to hear. Welcome to “Mycelium”

After their grandiose, critically acclaimed two-album concept from 2018/2020 plus a 334-page novel (written by the band’s singer, Lars F. Larsen) on which the albums were based, the Danes have slimmed down a bit and created a Another majestic concept album was written, but this time it only lasts 48 minutes.

“Mycelium,” the new work, is less symphonic and has an angry, raw approach where aggression takes center stage. Manticora created a DIY album where the only outside influence was the mastering (performed by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios). Everything else is done by the band themselves: concept, lyrics, music, production, artwork – you name it, Manticora delivers it.

High-octane metal that is only recommended for hard-core people.

Lineup:

Kristian Larsen – guitars

Lars F. Larsen – vocals

Stefan Johansson – guitars

Kasper Gram – bass

Band-Links:

The post MANTICORA – Single „Necropolitans“ veröffentlicht appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

