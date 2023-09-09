Mantua Festival, Karunatilaka and the spirit of Sri Lanka

MANTUA. Seven moons to solve a puzzle among ghosts, over ten years to write a novel in which Shehan Karunatilaka compresses the most recent and twisted history of a chaotic Sri Lanka, trapped in a past of stratified wars that never find the contours of the truth. At the Mantua Festival, as in all his other adventures, this author, detective of the soul, lets himself be guided by the spirits.

Name

Shehan Karunatilaka

Who is

Born in Galle, Sri Lanka, in 1975, he grew up in Colombo, studied in New Zealand and, before returning to his country, lived and worked in London, Amsterdam and Singapore. With his second novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida (Fazi publisher), he won the 2022 Booker Prize.

Particular signs

Cricket from his homeland, rugby from the country where he studied. A man of sport enough to want as the protagonist of his first novel a sports journalist who wastes his talent and to look for a streaming that will show him France-New Zealand as soon as he arrives in Italy.

Write why

«To offer solutions», faced with the complexity of the society he inhabits, narration seems to him to be the only possible language. He has a literary imagination that moves from Dante and gets lost in multiple religions: from the Tibetan afterlife to Buddhist traditions. He is trying to address his doubts about karma which the protagonist of «The Seven Moons» disgusts because «it moves randomly and can take years to punish those who do wrong».

Worth reading if

Imagination dominates every thought, getting lost is the natural condition, if to find the right path it is necessary to travel a hundred. His novel is layered. She finished it and restarted it three times. Released in Sri Lanka in 2015, it needed a Western revision, second draft in 2020, then Covid changed the world and final book in 2022, as a literary prize. With a new title.

The key to the book given by the author

The second person. «I started in first class, then I moved to third. I wasn’t convinced. I wondered: What do ghosts do, who do they look like and what voice do they have? And is my voice, the inner one, that I hear in my head, in the second person? We all hear the whispers of someone saying “you” to us. I think it also depends on the pro-Buddhist substratum that is part of my culture: the reflection on who we are, the mirror of what happens in our lives. The tu was the only voice that took everything into account.”

On Sri Lanka where he lives

«An absurd place in its beauty, to be looked at with a sly and ironic gaze, the bureaucracy is almost comical and the facts from which the book moves are tragic. It starts in 1989, the worst year in Sri Lanka, although we have a collection of many bad years. At the end of the 1980s three wars broke out and an unfortunately large number of activists and journalists disappeared. The novel starts from here.”

Maybe not everyone knows that

He played in a rock band and wrote songs. He also deals with travel reports for various magazines in the spirit of the Rough Guide.

A book is his if

“There is an uncertain beginning, a chaotic middle and a confusing end.”

