Hypebeast: From electronic to R&B and rock, your musical styles span a wide range. How would you define your music?

Chace：From 2018 to 2021, I have been experimenting with different kinds of music, even reckless experiments. I also did electronic music, R&B singing, bands, and soundtracks. Many people don’t know. What am I doing, lost track. But after trying everything for a while, going back to my first album will give an answer as to what my sound is.

Hypebeast: What is most praised by fans is that you do everything from songwriting, arranging, mixing, and even MV now. What made you choose “solo creation”? What part of the production will you try next?

Chace：I am a person who likes to crack unknown areas. Why do many things happen by myself? It is because I am interested, I want to spend time to understand these things, and I don’t want to follow the stereotyped routines, I want to have my own way. The next thing I want to try, I may have to wait until I have brought my personal career to a certain level in the next few years before I can try it, because it is too time-consuming and sold out.

Hypebeast: I learned that you stepped into the world of music under the influence of your father, who is also a musician, since you were a child. Can you share some interesting things about music creation with your father during your growing up? Have you ever had any conflicts in terms of musical ideas, career planning, etc.?

Chace：In fact, apart from performing with his band when I was a child, I rarely had any creative communication with him, but more about life, development, and career communication. There are definitely contradictions. In 2015, the decision not to enter Berklee College of Music but to be an independent music producer was a big shock to my parents, and it was extremely gambling. Fortunately, I was more competitive, made some appearances, and proved my ability. Now they are very supportive of my own choice.