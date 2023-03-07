The deputy governor of Córdoba, Manuel Calvo, toured ExpoAgro 2023 in the city of San Nicolás, province of Buenos Aires. The president made the tour together with the ministers of Agriculture and Livestock, Sergio Busso and of Industry, Commerce and Mining, Eduardo Accastello and the mayor of the city of Córdoba, Martín Llaryora. They were at the institutional stand of the Government of the Province of Córdoba, which is accompanied by 13 agri-food, agro-industrial and technology firms, and visited the stands of other Cordovan companies.

In statements to the press, Calvo ratified the strong defense of the Government of Córdoba to the agricultural sector of the province. “From our government we ratify the defense of the countryside, because it is the pillar of economic and productive development, and of the progress of our province,” he specified.

The lieutenant governor also highlighted the joint work of the provincial government with the agricultural sector: “The Córdoba Management model has always worked together with the countryside and with all the economic actors in our province. Working together is a mark that distinguishes us and that has allowed Córdoba to continue progressing”.

In addition, Calvo demanded the end of the withholdings: “Argentina cannot continue supporting a bad tax such as the withholdings on agricultural exports,” he said and told that “in last year’s campaign the province of Córdoba contributed, by way of withholdings , around 400 billion pesos. For this reason we ratify the support of the Government of the province of Córdoba to agricultural producers and their proposals”.

Regarding the producers, the lieutenant governor highlighted their innovative capacity and their open mind to the adoption of technological changes. “You invest, take risks and create jobs; that other central element that we have”, he stressed and added: “That is why we constantly support regional economies, because they are a fundamental engine for our economy to continue growing”.

Cordovan presence

The authorities visited the stands of: Agrometal, a Monte Maíz company that manufactures precision planting agricultural machinery; Pauny, a company that produces tractors that has plants in Córdoba, Chaco, Buenos Aires, Santiago del Estero and Venezuela; Mainero, an entity based in Bell Ville, dedicated to the manufacture of products for harvesting, reserve and distribution of fodder; TBeH, a company from Las Varillas that manufactures agricultural machinery; Syra, from Noetinger, dedicated to the manufacture of fertilizers, organic spreaders and other elements; Montecor, from Monte Buey, specialized, among other things, in manufacturing vertical and horizontal mixers; and Akron, a company dedicated to the manufacture and sale of agricultural equipment, roads and accessories.

