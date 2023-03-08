“It’s not an SUV, it’s something else. It has a different, particular connotation. A new dimension has been established with the Ferrari Purosangue”. Words from Flavio Manzoni, head of the Centro Stile del Cavallino, the number one in design. Together with his team, “starting from a blank sheet”, he conceived, conceived and developed the Purosangue lines step by step. Ferrari’s latest addition features a 725 horsepower V12, reaches a top speed of 310 kilometers and costs 390,000 euros. It has patented design elements and features features such as the new active suspension.

Manzoni, why isn’t the Purosangue an SUV?

“We don’t lock this car into rigid categories. The Thoroughbred is the result of a mathematical equation, it was difficult to find

the solution, but we succeeded”.

What were the starting factors?

“Many and different factors are involved, such as sportiness, accessibility, habitability. All of them are important. New answers were sought on these elements in the most logical way possible, defining not only a new car architecture, but a car that cannot fit into known categories”.





An equation that was solved after four years of work. What is the result?

“It causes a surprise effect. It is an athletic car, slim, aerodynamic, accessible and with a spacious passenger compartment. Every Ferrari is a design element, as well as an artistic type composition. It is not style applied to mechanics. The solution of the Thoroughbred is having a totally new car that gives one hundred percent the pleasure of classic Ferrari sports driving.”

What did you start from?

“From scratch, not from existing cars to redesign them. Every detail was the result of an ad hoc study”.

What have been the most difficult moments in these four years?

“The definition of the architecture and lines was complex, but the intuition was right: the idea of ​​conceiving it as a suspended berlinetta. The only way to better manage the volumes of the car. There were two more difficult moments. The first There was a moment when aerodynamics asked us to go in another direction and twist a line that we really liked. It took long meetings to preserve the stylistic idea and make it work. A synergistic, holistic work , to be able to recompose the contrasting elements, thus managing to hide, for example, the many aerodynamic devices, which are important, but which do not dirty the lines”.





When did the other problems arise?

“The interiors, for example, we realized weren’t as spacious as we’d hoped. Having identified the method to try to preserve the

proportions of the car and the space on board, we intervened gradually on lines and volume ratios, thus studying the pavilion

crushed or broken pillars, improving perceptions and comfort on board”.

What is the solution of the folding doors opening?

“A way to capture the interior in a single glance and to give a wow effect. Technically we wanted to make the car compact, so we designed a front door with minimal upwind opening, with no visible handle, but with a sort of hidden “button”. One of the obsessions was weight reduction, for us weight is like the devil. We had thought about removing the upright, but it meant making the chassis heavier”.

Why four independent seats?

“They are one of Ferrari’s stylistic features, a combination of tradition and innovation: sports seats that envelop and embrace you, which give everyone the idea of ​​being linked to the Purosangue, of being behind the wheel”.

What are the distinctive elements?

“One of the elements for me is the floating wheel arch, which has been patented, and the carbon core of the underbody. The shape was imagined as if it were passing through the air, creating various aero bridges and channels. Elements that gave sensuality and a throbbing Thoroughbred effect with plastic and incisive lines”.