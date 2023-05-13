Manzur continues to lead the campaign and Uñac awaits the Court without having a plan B

Juan Manzur decided to withdraw from the candidacy for vice governorship and asked the Supreme Court to “lift the precautionary measure as soon as possible and allow Tucumanas to go freely to the polls.” He also announced that the election will be in the “first half of June.” This was expressed in a militant act in Plaza Independencia with which he tried to make his resignation epic, flanked by Osvaldo Jaldo and the now candidate for lieutenant governor, Miguel Acevedo, a man of Manzurismo.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court gave Germán Alfaro, mayor of the capital who made the presentation, 72 hours to evaluate the lifting of the precautionary measure. As this newspaper learned, Manzur intends to call elections on June 11.

In Tucuman Peronism they are confident and want the election to take place as soon as possible. The cumbersome system of couplings benefits the ruling party, which only has 19 lists in the capital. The judicial setback does not modify the unfolding strategy. In the meetings of Tucuman Peronism, the possibility of Manzur going as a candidate for deputy in October as part of his national projection was discussed, but for now the governor rejects the plan. He was a substitute in 2021 on the list of national senators. Pablo Yedlin, current senator, will compete for a seat in the local Legislature, which leaves Manzur one step away from the Upper House.

In the Tucuman officialism they do not hide the fierce internal between Jaldo and Manzur. The first will have the “pen” of management while the former chief of staff will retain the leadership of the local PJ.

In JxC they celebrate Manzur’s forced decision and believe that it is an “implicit” recognition that his candidacy did not meet the requirements. If it had materialized, it would have been the fifth consecutive time that Manzur would appear in the formula. “Air of republicanism” they analyzed on Tuesday, when the decision of the Highest Court was known. Meanwhile, on the opposition front, many voices ask that the election be held in August simultaneously with the PASO, a way of linking the local management with the Casa Rosada, but the decision is in the hands of the governor.

Meanwhile, in San Juan, Sergio Uñac moved with a lower profile. The Electoral Justice decided that there be elections in all the rest of the positions except in the category of governor and vice, which does not oblige to reprint ballots.

Sources from San Juan’s ruling party assured PROFILE that they are waiting for the Court on the substantive issue and that so far there is no “plan B” in the event that Uñac is disqualified. The vice candidate is Cristian Andino, mayor of the department of San Martín.

In the environment of Uñac they describe the decision of the Court as “inopportune”, and they even go further: “attempts against democracy and the people of San Juan”. At the same time, they acknowledge that they were aware of the legal proposal made by the opposition, but that the “Constitution (San Juan) enables” the candidacy of the governor.

In addition to the cases of Tucumán and San Juan, this Sunday elections will be held in Salta, La Pampa and Tierra del Fuego. In the northern province, Governor Gustavo Sáenz appears as the favorite in the face of a fragmented opposition. Both in La Pampa and in the southernmost province, the FdT seems to be heading to revalidate what will be celebrated by the ruling party, especially after the devastating inflation data for April that reached 8.4%.